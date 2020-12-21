'We have no time to waste': Biden confirms key White House climate appointments

President-elect announces 'trailblazing' team to lead his ambitious climate policy from next year including Jennifer Granholm as Energy Secretary

Joe Biden has confirmed the key green appointments to his White House team that will lead his ambitious climate agenda after he takes over as President in January, promising the "trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change".

The new climate appointments are expected to play a key role in driving President-elect Biden's pledge to transition the US into a net zero emissions economy by 2050, and to build a net zero energy system by 2035, in addition to re-joining the Paris Agreement.

Former head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during the Obama administration, Gina McCarthy, will take on the newly-created role of National Climate Advisor, which will see her coordinate domestic climate policy at the White House, Biden's transition team confirmed last week.

Former Obama-era staffer Ali Zaidi has been appointed as her deputy, with both expected to work closely with Biden's climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, who has been put in charge of the USA's global climate policy.

Neither McCarthy's nor Zaidi's appointments require Senate confirmation, and, as such they are expected to lead an early push to reinstate regulations scrapped by the Trump administration and ensure low carbon infrastructure is at the heart of any new economic package.

Meanwhile, Biden has nominated Michael Regan to be put in charge of the EPA, a veteran of the Agency who is currently North Carolina's top environmental regulator, and environmental lawyer Brenda Mallory has been tapped to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

In her role, Mallory is expected to be key to undoing many of President Trump's environmental rollbacks over the past four years, according to The Hill.

And, as widely expected, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is Biden's nomination for Energy secretary, building on her experience leading the state's clean energy drive in recent years, Biden confirmed.

Finally, Confresswoman Deb Haaland has been nominated to serve as Secretary of the Interior, where she will "be ready on day one to protect our environment and fight for our clean energy future", Biden's team said. If confirmed, she will become the first ever Native American to serve in the White House cabinet.

It follows Biden's announcement last week that he has tapped up his former rival for the Presidential nomination, Pete Buttigieg, as nominee for the post of Transportation Secretary.

"This brilliant, tested, trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change with a unified national response rooted in science and equity," President-elect Biden said in a statement last week. "They share my belief that we have no time to waste to confront the climate crisis, protect our air and drinking water, and deliver justice to communities that have long shouldered the burdens of environmental harms. Together, on behalf of all Americans, they will meet this moment with the urgency it demands — and seize the opportunity to build back better with good-paying union jobs, climate-resilient infrastructure, and a clean energy future that benefits every single community."

It came as US lawmakers finally reached a deal on a near $900bn economic stimulus package to provide relief to families small businesses suffering from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, which has taken the lives of more than 300,000 Americans.

As part of the stimulus package, the Energy Act of 2020 was reportedly passed, which includes a target to draw down HFCs - greenhouse gases commonly found in air conditioning and refrigeration units - alongside extensions to tax credits for renewables and $35bn funding for energy research and development.