Government faces fresh legal threat over Heathrow expansion plans

700 more planes would land every day at the airport once the £14bn project is finished, according to developers | Credit: Heathrow

Good Law Project and Ecotricity CEO Dale Vince threaten court action unless government reviews airports planning policy before the final approval process for third runway begins

Plans to build a third runway at Heathrow are potentially facing yet further legal obstacles, after campaigners vowed to take the government to court if it does not update its airport planning policy to take account of the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target.

In a joint announcement on Saturday, non-profit group the Good Law Project and green entrepreneur Dale Vince, founder and CEO of renewable energy firm Ecotricity, said they had written to the government threatening legal action unless Ministers agreed to revise the UK's Airports National Policy Statement (NPS).

The legal threat comes after the Supreme Court last week ruled the government acted lawfully when it approved the construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport in June 2018, arguing the policy framework which governed the decision, the NPS, was not required to treat the Paris Agreement as government policy. That ruling had overturned a February decision from the Court of Appeal, which had conversely ruled the plans were unlawful, sparking headlines around the world for being the first major ruling to block a carbon intensive development based on the Paris Agreement.

However, the Good Law Project argued last week's decision from the Supreme Court confined its reasoning to the legal regime of the time, and did not take into account significant changes to the UK's climate change policy enacted during the past two and a half years. These policy changes include the UK's 2050 net zero target that passed into law under Theresa May's government in June 2019, as well as the government's more recent pledge to slash emissions by 68 per cent on 1990 levels by the end of 2030.

"As things stand, Heathrow Airport could seek permission to expand under the lax planning regime created before the government set its 'world-leading net-zero target'," the Good Law Project explained in a statement. "We think that's unlawful. We think government needs to revise the airports national policy statement to take account of the net zero commitment in section one of the Climate Change Act 2008."

In a letter sent to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Friday, lawyers representing the Good Law Project and Vince also argued the pandemic had called into question the need for additional runway capacity in the first place, given the health crisis' detrimental impact on air travel and the widespread embrace of homeworking and teleconferencing prompted by extended periods of lockdown.

Developers estimate that roughly 700 more planes would land every day at the busy London airport once the £14bn project is finished, and campaigners have warned the subsequent hike in carbon emissions would account for a major chunk of the UK's ever-tightening carbon budgets. Heathrow is already one the busiest airports in the world and one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide in the country, campaigners argue.

Following last week's Supreme Court ruling, which was roundly criticised by climate campaigners, Heathrow Airport has been expected to press ahead with its planning application to build the third runway.

But the Good Law Project and Vince have given the government until 18 January to respond to its latest challenge, warning that legal proceedings would be launched if Ministers did not agree to review of the Airport NPS ahead of granting permission for the controversial airport expansion project. Without government planning permission, the project cannot go ahead.

The Good Law Project said it was optimistic that its intervention would be successful, noting that the government announced in last week's Energy White Paper that it would review the energy NPS - the policy framework which oversees the construction of new energy infrastructure - to take into account climate policies, a concession secured after similar judicial proceedings were launched by the the non-profit law firm, Vince and environmental journalist George Monbiot.

"We think the litigation has a strong chance of succeeding - the legal point in this challenge is basically the same as that on which the government conceded in our judicial review earlier this year over the outdated energy national policy statement," it said.

Heathrow Airport was considering BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press, but welcoming the Supreme Court's decision last week, it said further flight capacity would "allow Global Britain to become a reality", while also boosting jobs and growth. It also continues to argue the airport can be expanded within the confines of the UK's climate commitments.

"Heathrow has already committed to net zero and this ruling recognises the robust planning process that will require us to prove expansion is compliant with the UK's climate change obligations, including the Paris Climate Agreement, before construction can begin," it said.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson told BusinessGreen the government would not comment on ongoing legal cases.