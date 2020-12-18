PwC: Rate of global decarbonisation must quintuple to avert worst climate impacts

Net Zero Index reveals UK has maintained highest decarbonisation rate in 21st century, but warns efforts must be accelerate rapidly to achieve global climate goals

The global economy must slash its carbon intensity five times faster than current levels if the world is to stand a chance of keeping global temperature increases to the 1.5C limit set out by the Paris Agreement, according to a new analysis from PwC.

The latest edition of the consultancy giant's annual Net Zero Index, published this morning, reveals current trends in energy consumption and CO2 emissions are set to swallow up the remainder of the global carbon budget compatible with a 1.5C warming trajectory by the end of this decade. The analysis calculates an annual decarbonisation rate of 11.7 per cent is now required to achieve global climate goals and thus avoid a raft of worsening climate impacts over the coming century.

The report, which tracks how economies are progressing in breaking the link between economic growth and CO2 emissions, states that global carbon intensity fell by just 2.4 per cent in 2019, a rate of decarbonisation it argues falls "way short" of the progress required to keep global average temperature increases from breaching the 1.5C mark.

PwC's global climate change leader Dr Celine Herweijer warned the world had entered a "pivotal decade" for climate action and urged businesses and governments to accelerate and enhance their decarbonisation efforts.

"We now need decarbonisation and ultimately transformation of companies, industries and geographies at an unprecedented scale and speed," she said. "The good news is that when public policy, public interest, technological innovation and investment line up, we can see how fast systems can transform - the automotive industry today being a case in point."

Herwijer noted that "swift action was needed" to ensure that economies were rebuilt in the wake of the pandemic in a climate-responsible manner. "The wave of businesses, investors, and governments committing to ambitious net zero targets in 2020, is a promising sign that a shared sense of urgency is emerging," she added. "We have just over two business cycles to transform every sector of the global economy to halve global emissions."

PwC's update highlights how the UK has had the highest long-term level of decarbonisation of all the countries surveyed, maintaining a decarbonisation rate of more than 3.7 per cent for the last 20 years largely thanks to sharp decreases in the consumption of coal and the emergence of the nation's growing wind sector.

However, the report warns that despite progress in decoupling economic growth with emissions, the UK's decarbonisation rate still falls "far behind" the rate needed to limit warming to 1.5C.

PwC estimates that £40bn of investment in new low carbon and digital infrastructure will be required annually for the next 10 years if the UK is to meet its 2050 net zero target.

"We need to up our emissions reduction game significantly and quickly," said Kiran Sura, assistant director at PwC UK's sustainability and climate change team. "Rapid reductions now consistent with 1.5C emissions trajectory would not only mitigate longer term climate risk but could also deliver benefits before mid-century."

Sura called on the government to leverage its position as co-host of the forthcoming COP26 climate summit to help boost the climate ambition of its peers. "The UK's new 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 against 1990 levels, are big steps forward in delivering the ambition required," she said. "These recent commitments reaffirm the UK's climate credentials and give it strength as joint COP26 President to guide the international community to collectively do more."