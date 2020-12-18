Good Energy to launch 'time-of-use' energy tariff for electric vehicle drivers

Green energy supplier claims its new tariff will offer a longer off-peak charging window than others on the UK market

Good Energy is gearing up to launch its first 'time-of-use' consumer energy tariff next year aimed at electric vehicle (EV) drivers, enabling them to charge up their cars at times of lowest demand on the grid when electricity is cheaper, the company announced this week.

The green energy firm has opened an exclusive trial of the EV tariff ahead of launching it to all its customers in early 2021. The tariff is designed to provide lower rates for charging an EV outside of peak times of demand, with electricity provided from Good Energy's network of over 1,600 renewable power generators.

Developed using market research from EV data provider Zap-Map, the tariff will offer a longer off-peak charging window that starts earlier in the evening than most other time-of-use tariffs available on the UK market, Good Energy claims.

It said the data provided by Zap-Map enabled the energy firm to develop a product that better fits around EV driver lifestyles, and builds on Good Energy's decision to snap up a majority stake in the EV data service earlier this year.

Juliet Davenport, CEO and founder of Good Energy and chair of Zap-Map, said the electrification of transport "sits at the heart of the green revolution we are now witnessing".

"Put simply; any policy commitment towards achieving net zero cannot be delivered without fundamentally reshaping transport," she explained. "The EV market in the UK, already growing fast, will have to accelerate even faster."

Growing numbers of energy suppliers and car manufacturers have been working to enhance their offerings for EV drivers over the past two years in order to capitalise on the rapidly accelerating market. In September, for example, Octopus Energy teamed up with Volkswagen to encourage those buying a VW electric car to switch onto using the green energy supplier's 'time-of-use' tariff.

The move also follows plans announced earlier this year by Good Energy to launch its first tariff designed for households with electric heat pumps, in a move designed to capitalise on the government's Green Homes Grant scheme to support low carbon building upgrades.

"Good Energy is primed to position itself at the heart of this revolution," said Davenport. "Zap-Map was an initial critical step for us. The strategic partnerships we have announced today, alongside the launch of our new EV tariff are the next steps. We will be helping to drive a cleaner greener future for transport."