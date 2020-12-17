Treasury: Net zero transition 'essential for long term prosperity'

Treasury publishes interim Net Zero Review outlining approach to estimating costs associated with decarbonising UK economy

Delivering a net zero emissions economy by 2050 is "essential" for ensuring long term prosperity in the UK, as the transition will create new jobs and opportunities while helping stave off the "existential threat to humanity" posed by climate change.

That is the view of the UK Treasury, as the department today published an interim update of its high profile Net Zero Review, providing an early indication that it regards clear, well-designed climate policy as central to the long term success of the UK economy.

The interim report proceeds the hotly-anticipated final assessment of the costs of achieving net zero, which is due to be published in spring next year. When it emerges in 2021, HM Treasury's final Net Zero Review is set to offer a first-of-its kind overview of the expected costs, investments, and benefits of driving down UK emissions to net zero by 2050, as well as where costs are most likely to fall, and who should pick up the bill.

Today's interim Net Zero Review report lays out some of the key challenges in providing an accurate picture of likely costs over the next three decades, warning the final cost of the UK's net zero transition is "difficult to predict" because "many of the details of how the transition will evolve are unknown".

In particular, it cites business decisions, consumer choices, innovation trends, and government policies as major factors set to shape the decarbonisation pathway through to 2050.

While the financial impact of the net zero transition is likely to be small in those areas where new low carbon products are more attractive and the cost of switching is low, as is already the case with some renewable energy technologies, other areas such as land-use and agriculture could "prove more difficult", it adds.

But crucially, the report underscores the huge importance of policy certainty from central government in minimising transition costs for the private sector, and argues a mix of policy levers will be required to address "multiple market failures and support decarbonisation".

"Uncertainty about how government policy will evolve across the transition can push up financing costs or deter investment entirely as the private sector awaits government decisions," the interim report states. "This can increase costs if decisions are delayed sub-optimally."

It comes as the green economy awaits a raft of crucial climate and environmental policy decision in 2021 ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow that the UK is co-hosting with Italy in November. The government has promised to deliver an overarching net zero strategy, on top of a host of blueprints covering critical areas such as heating, buildings, transport, industrial emissions, and hydrogen while the Treasury also plans to publish its final Net Zero Review in the spring.

The Treasury is therefore seeking input to help inform its work evaluating the risks and uncertainties associated with the transition as it works to finalise next year's review.

The cost of the net zero transition remains the subject of fierce debate and political tensions. Headline cost estimates as high as £1tr have been circulated by critics of climate action, while advocates of the UK's net zero plans argue such cost projections confuse the difference between investments in infrastructure that will have to be made regardless and genuinely additional costs associated with green infrastructures. Meanwhile, some economists maintain the net zero transition will deliver net benefits to the economy and as such could be delivered with no overall cost, even if some sectors face more significant financial challenges than others.

Last week the independent economic advisors on the UK's Climate Change Committee published fresh analysis indicating the costs of the net zero transition look set to be far cheaper than previously through, thanks to rapidly declining development costs and rising technological advances. When taking into account broader costs and benefits meanwhile - such as cleaner air, greener transport and healthier diets - the CCC said the costs of delivering net zero emissions by 2050 were likely to be negligible.

However, HMT said a far more robust analysis was required, as the CCC's analysis did not include some costs in its methodology, and that while a "useful guide" it "remains a scenario based on assumptions".

The debate is further complicated by the fact there is no established model for assessing such costs, with local labour markets and shifts in occupancy between low and high carbon industries over the coming years, as well as carbon leakage across borders and shifting capital investment all serving to make accruate calculations difficult, HMT acknowledged.

Kemi Badenoch MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said the "valuable piece of analysis will help inform our next steps as we work to build back better and greener".

"We are determined to achieve a cleaner, green future, and cutting our emissions to net zero by 2050 is crucial to this," she said.

Responding to the review on Twitter, CCC chief executive Chris Stark welcomed "a thoughtful report... with messages that made me think, about the costs of the transition that we haven't fully considered: retraining and skills provision for example".

"This is the Treasury acknowledging (embracing?) the structural changes in the economy implied by Net Zero," he added. "That's good, because it should move us fundamentally from the old paradigm that decarbonisation was an annoying cost to be managed."