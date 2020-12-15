Electric vehicle manufacturers invited to apply to Automotive Transformation Fund

Advanced Propulsion Centre says funding is available to support feasibility studies across green auto industry supply chain

The latest phase of the government's £500m push to support the development of a zero emission automotive manufacturing in the industry kicked off today, with the launch of the latest funding round through the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF).

The government and industry-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) announced it is welcoming a new round of applications for projects looking to scale-up the industrialisation of low-carbon emission vehicle technologies and their associated upstream supply chains.

The fund promises financial support for feasibility studies that evaluate the viability of developing large-scale manufacturing facilities, advanced manufacturing processes, and product manufacturing scale-up for a future automotive supply chain.

The APC said successful projects would need to demonstrate how their study outputs could de-risk scaling up innovative technologies across the low-carbon automotive supply chain, remove the technical or commercial barrier to electric vehicle manufacturing in the UK, and support efforts to establish a competitive and sustainable UK supply chain.

"The automotive industry is at a crucial turning point as it transitions to low-carbon vehicle architectures," said Julian Hetherington, director of automotive transformation at the APC. "The APC, through our Automotive Transformation Fund, will drive significant capital investment to support the delivery of a zero-carbon emissions future and ensure the UK has a commercially viable and sustainable supply chain."

The latest call for applicants follows the inaugural competition earlier this year, which resulted in funding for 31 feasibility studies that are looking into a broad scope of advanced manufacturing processes and product scale-up programmes.

The move comes at a hugely complex and challenging time for the UK auto industry, with plans for new electric vehicle production lines and battery factories advancing at the same time as demand for new cars has plummeted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the industry is warning of massive disruption as a result of the end of the Brexit transition period.

In related news, Mercedes-Benz this week unveiled several new electric car pre-production prototypes, as the auto giant works to deliver on plans to bring six new EVs into production in the next two years alone.

The company announced plans launch a new electric luxury sedan, the EQS, early next year, to be followed by its first all-electric compact SUV EQA and a second all-electric compact SUV EQB. An electric EQE business sedan is also slated for launch next year, while two new SUV variants, the EQS und EQE, are to enter production in 2022.

"With its 'Electric First' strategy, Mercedes-Benz is consistently on the path to CO2 neutrality and is investing heavily in transformation," said Markus Schäfer, head of research at Daimler and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars. "Our vehicle portfolio becomes electric and thus also our global production network with vehicle and battery factories. We intend to lead in the field of e-mobility and focus in particular on battery technology. We are taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production, and also including strategic cooperation."