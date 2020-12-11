WHSmith publishes plan for net zero emissions by 2025

Newsagents sets out new five-year sustainability action plan, designed to deliver zero emissions from its operations

WHSmith has become the latest major brand to set its sights on delivering net zero emissions, unveiling a new sustainability action plan that aims to achieve full decarbonisation across the newsagent's operations by 2025.

The plan, titled Our Journey to a Better Business, centres on a target to reduce operational emissions to zero by 2025 predominantly through a combination of energy efficiency schemes and a switch to renewable electricity procurement. The company said the renewed decarbonisation drive would build on progress that has seen the chain cut absolute carbon emissions from its UK estate by 45 per cent since 2006.

It added that it would tackle any residual emissions that cannot be eliminated through investment in certified carbon removal schemes. And it committed to tackling its Scope 3 supply chain emissions, announcing it is to start engaging with suppliers to agree pathways to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The action plan also includes a series of goals to reduce plastics and packaging, enhance diversity and inclusion, improve workers' rights, and support children's literacy.

"We are committed to playing our part to protect the future of our planet and to building on our long-track record of supporting children's literacy and education," said Carl Cowling, group chief executive at WHSmith. "I am immensely proud of how much we have achieved to date, and our new ambitions for 2025 will enable us to focus on delivering even more activity in those areas where we can make the biggest difference to society."

His comments were echoed by Nicki Woodhead, head of sustainability at the company, who said that while the group had "made some great progress over the past 15 years, there is much more that we can help to deliver".

"We must play our part in achieving a net zero economy, in addressing social inequalities in our society and in using our commercial activities as a force for good," she added.