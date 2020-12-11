Can the Climate Ambition Summit set the stage for a 'decade of delivery'?
Scores of world leaders and top business figures are set to unveil new climate pledges at an event marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement this weekend
More than 100 world leaders, business figures, faith leaders, and international organisations are on the speaker list for tomorrow's hotly-anticipated global climate summit to mark the fifth anniversary...
Global Briefing: Arrival arrives in US with new headquarters
Electric vehicle expansion, RWE emissions targets, and Brazilian net zero aspirations, all feature in this week's round up of global green business news
WHSmith publishes plan for net zero emissions by 2025
Newsagents sets out new five-year sustainability action plan, designed to deliver zero emissions from its operations
'Climate change's fingerprints': Report highlights growing link between climate change and weather extremes
New analysis summarising latest thinking on climate attribution, reveals increasingly clear evidence climate change is leading to increased extreme weather risks