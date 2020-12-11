Can the Climate Ambition Summit set the stage for a 'decade of delivery'?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to speak alongside a host of heads of state at the virtual summit
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to speak alongside a host of heads of state at the virtual summit
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Scores of world leaders and top business figures are set to unveil new climate pledges at an event marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement this weekend

More than 100 world leaders, business figures, faith leaders, and international organisations are on the speaker list for tomorrow's hotly-anticipated global climate summit to mark the fifth anniversary...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news