'Climate change's fingerprints': Report highlights growing link between climate change and weather extremes

New analysis summarising latest thinking on climate attribution, reveals increasingly clear evidence climate change is leading to increased extreme weather risks

The evidence linking climate change and increased extreme weather risks that pose a major threat to economic stability and global supply chains is clearer than ever.

That is the conclusion of a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) released today ahead of the crucial Climate Ambition Summit tomorrow.

The study, titled Under the Weather - Tracking the Fingerprints of Climate Change, analysed 145 studies published in academic journals over the five years since the Paris Agreement. It found that nearly 80 per cent - a total of 113 studies - found a positive link between climate change and extreme weather events.

The studies detailed how climate change had played a role in amplifying extreme weather events, either making them more likely to occur or more damaging when they did occur.

By comparison less than 10 per cent of the studies found that climate change was making the extreme weather in question less likely or less damaging.

Although health or economic impacts are known for fewer than half of the events studied, the documented damage amounts to many thousands of deaths, tens of billions of dollars in economic harm, and a threat to the food supply for many millions of people.

"Five years ago it was common to hear people say that no specific weather event could be linked to climate change," said ECIU director Richard Black. "Even then, that view was out of date - but now the science of climate attribution has come on leaps and bounds, and is detecting the fingerprints of climate change in many kinds of weather and in very continent."

He added that the mounting evidence should provide a "timely reminder" of why governments signed up to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Governments signed the Paris Agreement largely because of the increasing influence that climate change is having on our weather, and as we come up to the anniversary of the agreement, this report serves as a timely reminder of the benefits humanity stands to gain if governments deliver on it," he said.

Dr Friederike Otto, Associate Director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, said that research into climate attribution still presented plenty of gaps, with a limited number of studies to date having focused on escalating climate risks in developing economies.

"That the links between climate change and extreme weather events are being more closely studied in developed rather than developing countries isn't just a problem for science, providing as it does a very incomplete picture of the impacts of the changing climate across the globe," she said. "It also goes to the heart of United Nations efforts to tackle climate change, which have equity at their heart. Fundamentally, if links between climate change and extreme events are being ignored or overstated in the developing world, this both isn't fair, it also means that resources cannot be used in the most efficient ways and we could easily end up adapting to yesterday's problem if we do not assess how climate change affects people everywhere they live."

Joanna Haigh, Emeritus Professor of Atmospheric Physics at Imperial College London, said the report also highlighted the scale of the risks the world faces if it fails to rapidly curb emissions.

"Ongoing advances in climate science are continuing to reveal the extent of the impact of climate change on extreme weather events and how they influence the natural world which we all rely on," she said. "It is a reminder, if one were needed, of the importance of remaining committed to meeting climate targets so that we can slow and reduce the severity of the impacts of climate change. We cannot avoid all of these impacts, but leaders attending the Climate Ambition Summit this weekend would do well to bear in mind the vital consequences of their pledges."