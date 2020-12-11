'Europe is the leader': EU agrees deal to strengthen carbon target to 55 per cent cut by 2030
European Council President Charles Michel confirms marathon talks reached an agreement to strengthen medium term carbon target and release green recovery package
EU leaders last night reached a deal to significantly strengthen the bloc's carbon targets, pledging to slash emissions by 55 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030 - a marked increase on the previous target of a 40 per cent cut.
Following talks through the night between member state leaders at the latest EU Council meeting, EU Council President Charles Michel tweeted that "Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55 per cent by 2030".
Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) December 11, 2020
We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/XfoCacHoq0
Reports suggested the marathon talks were characterised by familiar tensions between primarily western European nations that have been lobbying hard for more ambitious emissions goals, and more coal-dependent states in the east that have voiced concerns about how they meet the costs of retooling their energy systems and industrial plants.
The agreement on the overarching targets were reportedly reached after leaders agreed to defer a number of decisions on how to accelerate emission reduction efforts across the entire bloc until next year, when the European Commission is expected to come forward with detailed proposals for delivering on the bloc's recently adopted net zero emissions goal.
The deal on emissions targets followed a deal on the EU's record €1.8tr budget package, which should unlock billions of Euros of coronavirus recovery funding, much of which will focus on green projects.
The budget had been held up by opposition from Hungary and Poland over concerns the EU's Rule of Law mechanism could see them denied funds. But a compromise was brokered after the Commission committed not to launch a sanction procedure against any member states until the European Court of Justice has ruled on the legality of the mechanism, which the Hungarian and Polish governments plan to challenge it.
The deal means the €750bn dedicated coronavirus recovery package will now be mobilised, which is expected to deliver significant new investment in low carbon infrastructure.
The finalisation of the long-awaited deal on the new 2030 emissions target paves the way for the EU to finalise its updated climate action plan - or Nationally Determined Contribution in the UN jargon - which will be submitted under the Paris Agreement.
The more ambitious target is also likely to form the centrepiece of European countries' presentations at tomorrow's virtual Climate Ambition Summit, where a host of governments are expected to provide details on how they plan to accelerate decarbonisation efforts over the coming decade.
