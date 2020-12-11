Asset managers with portfolios worth $9tr target net zero portfolios by 2050

Net Zero Asset Manager initiative commits firms to setting interim 2030 goals in line with achieving net zero portfolios by 2050 or sooner

A group 30 major investors collectively managing over $9tr of assets worldwide have agreed to set interim targets to drive down emissions across their portfolios to net zero by 2050, as they today become the founding members of the new Net Zero Asset Manager initiative.

The group - which includes leading asset managers such as AXA, UBS, Schroders, BMO Global, Legal & General, Robeco, and others - have promised to align their investment portfolios with global efforts to limit average temperature rise to 1.5C, as set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Their commitment statement released today trumpets the "urgent need to accelerate the transition towards global net zero emissions and for asset managers to play our part to help deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and ensure a just transition".

In joining the initiative, signatories pledge to work with their asset owner clients on decarbonisation goals consistent with net zero by 2050 or sooner, and to set an interim 2030 target for the proportion of assets to be managed in line with that overarching net zero goal.

Members have also agreed to review their interim targets for Scopes 1 and 2, and, to "the extent possible", Scope 3 value chain emissions at least every five years, with a view to ratcheting up the proportion of managed assets covered by net zero goals until 100 per cent of investments are included.

Delivery of the commitment includes prioritising the achievement of real economy emissions reductions within the sectors and companies asset managers invest in, according to the six global green investor networks spearheading the initiative.

Founding partner investor networks overseeing the drive include the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC), CDP, Ceres, Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Founding partner Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the IIGCC, said investors joining the initiative were committing to "action - not simply words", and that their efforts could "help tip the balance in favour of the global economic transition to net zero".

"The scale and significance of the asset managers joining the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative sends a clear signal to the wider sector that the financial firepower of institutional investors will be committed to making real progress towards a net zero and resilient future," she said. "As we reach the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement, we extend an open invitation to all asset managers to join us in the commitment, collaboration and cohesion that will drive forward this initiative and the net zero transition."

Further commitments from other leading names in the asset management sector are expected over the coming months, while the initiative as a whole is set to join the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, which brings together net zero pledges from a range of leading networks and initiatives.

Other major investors joining the initiative today include Anaxis Asset management, Clean Energy Ventures, DWS, Gulf International Bank Asset Management, Inherent Group LP, Kempen Capital Management, Wellington Management, and WHEB.

David Blood, senior partner at Generation Investment Management, said the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative represents "a significant moment on the road to addressing the climate crisis".

"The transition to net zero will be the biggest transformation in economic history and we want to send a clear signal that there is simply no more time to waste," he said. "The opportunities to allocate capital to this transition over the coming years cannot be underestimated. Without the asset management industry on board, the goals set out in the Paris Agreement will be difficult to meet."

There are increasing signs of investors and asset managers shifting their portfolios away from fossil fuels and towards the green economy, with Macquarie Asset Management just this week promising to deliver a net zero portfolio by as soon as 2040.

The new Net Zero Asset Manager iniative is also set to complement the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which formed in 2019 and has continued to grow its membership to cover around $5tr of assets worldwide, in addition to pledging significant portfolio emissions cuts by 2025, and calling on investors around the world to ditch thermal coal.