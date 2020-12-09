'Open for low carbon business': UK climate advisors unveil 'world first' 2050 net zero economy plan

Offshore wind will be the backbone of the future UK economy, according to the CCC | Credit: Charlie Chesvick / iStock

'This investment programme is going to breathe life into the UK economy - it's as much an economic policy as a climate policy, particularly over the next 10 years as we recover from the pandemic'

Plummeting clean technology costs have made meeting the UK's net zero emissions goal more affordable than ever, but the pace of climate action must be rapidly accelerated over the coming decade across every sector of the economy in order to avoid driving up decarbonisation costs in the future.

That is the conclusion of a "world first" analysis unveiled by the government's independent climate advisory body today, which for the first time provides a detailed vision for driving down greenhouse gas emissions to net zero right across one of the world's largest industrialised economies.

In its landmark report today, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) warns the government the 2020s must be the decisive decade in the UK's efforts to decarbonise its economy. Every car, van, replacement boiler, and the entire electricity grid must be zero carbon by the early 2030s, it said, and the economy as a whole must prepare to deliver deep decarbonisation at a pace that until recently had been expected to take an additional 15 years.

The report details how rapid changes in recent years in the cost of renewables, electric vehicles, the sophistication of smart grid technologies, the emergence of technologies for decarbonising carbon intensive sectors, and public and political engagement with the climate crisis have all served to demonstrate how the transition to net zero emissions is likely to prove considerably more affordable than was expected even a few years ago.

Among a host of eye-catching changes to society and industry envisaged by the plan for the coming decade and beyond, meat consumption would fall by around a fifth by the end of the current decade, as lab grown meat and alternative proteins enter the market, while 5.5 million heat pumps would have been sold by 2030, ahead of natural gas boilers being removed from sale entirely by 2033 at the latest.

Many day-to-day services across transport, industry, and heating would be entirely powered by electricity, driving up demand for power by a half over the next 15 years, with offshore wind set to become the backbone of the whole UK energy system, the CCC said.

And natural greenhouse gas removals, or carbon sinks, from forests, peatland and soil would need significant scaling up over the next decade and beyond, the report finds, with 460,000 hectares of new mixed woodland required by 2035, and 260,000 hectares of farmland shifting over to producing energy crops.

The independent climate advisory body acknowledged it will be immensely challenging to deliver such changes in a short timescale, but it stressed that both the short and long-term pathways to net zero emissions set out in the report were eminently achievable, as long as rapid action to reform policies and drive investment is taken as soon as possible.

"We're going to need to achieve a faster pace of emissions reduction over the next 30 years than we achieved in the last 30." said Chris Stark, CEO of the Committee. "It's ambitious. It's very challenging. It's also, we think, entirely feasible and crucially, I think, very, very appealing."

Crucially, detailed assessments by CCC economists and climate experts conclude that scaling up green infrastructure, technologies, and policy measures to deliver the recommended goals will unlock huge economic, environmental, and societal benefits, while requiring a level of investment that equates to a fraction of the UK's GDP.

Over the next 30 years the CCC said its plan could create as many as 200,000 new jobs in low carbon heating, 400,000 new jobs in green energy - compared to 144,000 working in the UK energy sector today as a whole - 80,000 new roles in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, and another 80,000 in manufacturing clean technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

"The investment programme is going to breathe life into the UK economy," said Stark. "So it's as much an economic policy as a climate policy, particularly over the next 10 years as we recover from the pandemic."

However, he stressed the decarbonisation pathway in the 2020s would need to be "frontloaded" with more action taken to cut emissions in the next decade compared to the 2030s and 2040s when attention will turn to tackling hard to decarbonise sectors. Action taken in the 2020s may only start to show significant impacts on emissions reductions in the 2030s and beyond, however.

"That frontloaded path is really important because it has a few implications," Stark explained. "Firstly, we're investing early, so that investment in net zero is supporting the economic recovery as we grow out of the pandemic, and we're also opening up options - new industries and jobs - that we think will reduce costs in the future if we go early on it."

He added such an approach was "really essential to meet the Paris goal".

The hotly-anticipated advice on the UK's decarbonisation targets for the mid-2030s - a period covered by the Sixth Carbon Budget - sets out a series of policy recommendations and cost curves for meeting the UK's statutory emissions reduction targets for 2033-37 under the Climate Change Act.

And, in response to a request from government on how to meet its 2050 net zero goal, the bumper 1,000-page report also sets out the most detailed roadmap to date for how to decarbonise an economy over the next three decades, essentially proving a 30-year plan for a wholesale transformation of the UK economy.

It concludes domestic greenhouse gas emissions must fall by 78 per cent by 2035 - a significant step up in ambition, given just 18 months ago the UK's legally-binding overarching goal was to reduce emissions by almost the same amount - 80 per cent - by 2050.

To deliver such stretching goals, therefore, the CCC emphasised that a major investment programme across the country must urgently be delivered, backed by clear, detailed policy to attract tens of billions of pounds of green investments every year.

Annual net zero investment will need to rise from around £10bn today up to £50bn by 2030, according to the report, but the CCC's analysis shows the overall costs of decarbonisation continue to rapidly decline thanks to on-going technological and efficiency gains.

Whereas a year ago the CCC estimated the UK would need to invest around one per cent of GDP a year to deliver net zero by 2050, it now believes the cost would fall significantly below that mark, potentially to around 0.6 per cent of GDP in the 2030s before falling to 0.5 per cent by 2050. Moreover, when wider societal benefits such as better air quality and healthier diets are taken into account the overall costs of the net zero transition could prove to be negligible.

As an example, the CCC said it would be cheaper to decarbonise cars and vans by shifting to electric vehicles than to continue to use petrol and diesel over the coming decades.

"That's one of the most important messages this year - costs are lower than we previously thought they would be over the next 30 years," said Stark. "And in reality those costs are probably closer to zero overall, if we can capture all the benefits of that transition."

But the CCC stressed the current moment was an optimal time to step up investment due to low interest rates, and that bringing forward spending over the next decade would be key to driving the UK's economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis that sparked a global recession in 2020.

Moreover, with a time short to tackle the growing climate emergency and the UK's new stretching 2030 target announced by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week to reduce emissions by 68 per cent on 1990 levels - as the CCC advised - urgent, tangible action is required immediately from 2021, the CCC indicated.

Johnson recently unveiled his 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, featuring £12bn of public investment to boost the green economy, but the government itself concedes the Plan leaves a huge amount more to do to put the UK on a pathway towards net zero emissions.

As such the government is under pressure to come forward with a raft of net zero policy measures over the coming months, covering energy, heating, buildings, construction, transport, agriculture, industry, and other areas. The long-awaited Energy White Paper is expected before the end of 2020, with new policy papers on building standards, hydrogen infrastructure, and transport among a host of measures in the pipeline. In addition, the government is legally required to respond to the advisory report issued by the CCC today ahead of a June 2021 deadline.

The government welcomed the CCC's advice today in a statement which highlighted the "series of ambitious plans to cut emissions" it had announced in recent months.

"As the Committee recognises, the UK continues to lead the world in tackling climate change and we will consider the Committee's advice carefully as we take further opportunities to cut emissions, create new jobs and build back greener from the pandemic," the government added.

With much of the UK currently under varying Covid-19 restrictions that have hobbled the economy and significant uncertainty remaining over both the pace at which vaccines can be rolled out and the result of the government's long-running Brexit trade deal negotiations, the government faces a mammoth in-tray for 2021.

But as today's CCC report makes clear, any delays to net zero investment or policy efforts in order to deliver on the UK's statutory climate obligations in the short term will end up costing the UK significantly more over the long term if it is to deliver on its net zero goal.

"Anyone who thinks that 2050 is not ambitious as a goal hasn't really, I think, thought through these implications," said Stark. "It is a massive task overall to pull off, which rests especially on action in the next 10 years."

Chair of the CCC Lord Deben said today's report presented a "clear message to the world that the UK is open for low carbon business", adding that anything less than its recommendations "would shut us out of new economic opportunities".

"I've spent all my life in business, and I think it's a very exciting document in that sense," Lord Deben told BusinessGreen. "What businesses need when they invest is the maximum degree of certainty, and what this document does is give the government the basis on which it can give confidence to business. And that's why what the government does now in terms of speed and decisiveness is crucial."

Green business groups were quick to endorse the CCC's vision. Ana Musat, head of policy at the Aldersgate Group, said the CCC had set "a huge, but feasible, investment challenge for the UK economy for the next 15 years and one where the private sector will have to do most of the heavy lifting".

"This budget represents an opportunity for the UK to get the economy going again as it emerges from the Covid-19 crisis and to invest in innovation, grow supply chains and create jobs in areas such offshore wind, EV manufacturing, low carbon industrial goods, building renovation and green finance," she said.

And CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said it was now time for business and government "to work together to deliver a transition that will secure both our economic recovery and sustainable growth well into the future".

"We have a short window of opportunity between now and COP26 to set the clear strategy we need to meet net-zero commitments," she said. "With that in place, business, government and society stand ready to deliver."

Environmental groups and experts also urged the government to quickly accept the CCC's advice in order to turbo-charge the UK's Covid-19 recovery and help curb the world's climate damaging emissions trajectory.

"There is no downside to the government embracing this plan," said Clara Goldsmith, campaigns director for the Climate Coalition. "It can transform our society and create hundreds of thousands of green jobs. This is the leadership the UK must show ahead of the decisive UN climate summit we are hosting next year."