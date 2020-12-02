Construction begins on pioneering CO2 removal plant in the Icelandic tundra

Construction site for the pioneering Climeworks CO2 removal and storage facility in Iceland, known as Orca

Construction has begun on a pioneering new plant that will directly capture carbon dioxide from the air and store it in subterranean wells deep in Icelandic basalt, Climeworks, the pioneering firm behind the project, announced today.

Once complete, the plant, known as Orca, will remove 4,000 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere every year, Climeworks claims. It aims to complement ongoing efforts to prevent CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere by removing historic emissions, helping limit warming to 1.5C.

The Orca plant combines Climeworks' direct air capture technology with underground storage provided by Carbfix, a subsidiary of Reykjavik Energy, which injects the carbon dioxide into wells deep in Iceland's underground basalt rock formations. These provide ideal conditions for the carbon gas to mineralise and solidify, according to the firm, providing permanent storage.

The plant is being built close to ON Power's Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Plant in Iceland, meaning all the energy required to run the direct air capture process at the Orca site will come from purely renewable sources, Climeworks added.

Construction of the facility has been catalysed by the modular design of Climeworks' CO2 collectors, which makes it possible to implement large-scale industrial constructions at speed, according to the company. The construction will now comprise two phases, the first of which started in October and is expected to be completed by the end of the year and involves preparing the infrastructure and the foundation for the Climeworks' CO2 collectors. Phase two will involve the installation of the plant and machinery in Iceland and is expected to be finalized by 2021, Climeworks said.

"Breaking ground on the construction of Orca marks an exciting milestone for Climeworks and an important step in the fight against climate change," said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks.

"Climeworks' new plant Orca demonstrates that scalable, pure carbon dioxide removal via direct air capture is possible. And we are excited to be a vital part in kickstarting the carbon dioxide removal industry."

Last year, Climeworks launched a subscription-based program for corporations or institutions, creating a new rival for nature or renewable energy-based emissions offset companies.

The ability to capture and store carbon dioxide directly from the air has been hailed by advocates as a potential gamechanger for efforts to draw down greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere. However, critics have argued the approach remains hugely expensive compared to most alternatives, faces significant technological challenges, and could detract from the need to reduce emissions at source.