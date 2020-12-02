'Unusually positive news': Does 2020 mark a turning point for delivering on the Paris Agreement goals?

The world could now be on course towards 2.1C of warming based on latest commitments, report suggests
The world could now be on course towards 2.1C of warming based on latest commitments, report suggests
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The 'domino effect' of net zero pledges from world leaders in recent months could prove hugely impactful on global warming trajectories, a new analysis suggests, but is its optimistic outlook justified?

It is far from the norm for climate experts to proffer what could be termed, all things considered, fairly positive news. But then 2020 hasn't exactly been a normal year. As has been well documented,...

To continue reading...

More on Climate change

More news