Government urged to make UK tree planting target legally-binding

Enshrining goal to plant 30,000 trees each year by 2025 in law could help catalyse wider action on woodland, petition argues

The government is facing pressure to enshrine in law its ambition to plant 30,000 hectares of trees a year by 2025, amid ongoing concerns over the UK's consistent failure to meet existing tree planting goals in recent decades.

The tree target forms part of the government's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which was further advanced yesterday by the publication of a roadmap for overhauling farming subsidies in order to better incentivise environmental protection and climate efforts such as forestry and peatland creation.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) estimates forestry cover must increase to at least 17 per cent by 2050 in order to reach the UK's net zero emissions target, yet at present only 13 per cent of UK land is forested, and levels of tree planting have in fact fallen this year.

A petition launched yesterday by energy supplier OVO therefore urges the government to make its tree planting goal legally-binding in line with CCC recommendations, arguing such a move would bolster the UK's climate leadership credentials in the run up to COP26 next year.

The petition has so far attracted 900 signatures at the time of writing, with 10,000 signatures required for the government to offer a response, while 100,000 would potentially see the issue debated in Parliament.

OVO Energy's director of sustainability, Kate Weinberg, argued it had been more than 30 years since the UK planted 30,000 trees in a single year, and that putting the target on a statutory footing could therefore help to "catalyse further action" that would offer both climate and biodiversity benefits.

"It will lead to an increase in biodiversity, reconnect people with nature and help deliver on our net zero target," she said. "That's why we've launched a petition to call on the UK government to set a tree planting target in law, and act now to deliver on the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis."

Such a move would also help support more cross-sector tree planting initiatives, according to OVO, which has itself committed to becoming a net zero business by 2030, as well as to help its customers to halve their carbon footprint over the same time frame.

The recent wave of net zero goals adopted by big businesses has seen a growing number of firms announce plans to fund so-called nature-based solutions, including tree-planting programmes, that are designed to expand natural carbon sinks.

In a statement, Defra said tree planting was "at the heart of our ambitious environmental programme". "We have already consulted on our England Tree Strategy and announced a £640m Nature for Climate Fund - which will be vital tools in ensuring we work closely with communities and landowners to accelerate tree planting and meet this ambitious target," it said.

The move came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed a new initiative aimed at encouraging communities, schools, councils, and landowners to plant native trees in honour of the Queen's 70 years on the throne in 2022, arguing trees have "a huge role to play in tackling climate change".

The Queen's Green Canopy campaign, which was announced on Sunday, forms part of a four-day jubilee celebration planned for summer 2022. The initiative has also won the backing of conservation charities Cool Earth and the Woodland Trust.

Meanwhile, heir to the throne Prince Charles is among a host of high profile figures backing a separate campaign led by BBC's Countryfile programme to plant 750,000 trees across the UK over the next two years, in a bid to help support woodland habitats and draw down CO2 from the atmosphere.

Johnson said the Covid-19 pandemic had "reminded us all of the importance of nature and green spaces that surround us". "Trees have the potential to transform our communities, connect us with nature and provide homes for precious wildlife," he added. "As we celebrate Her Majesty's incredible 70 years of service, I encourage everyone to get behind this scheme, and go 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'."

Meanwhile, moves aimed at harnessing market-based measures to incentivise tree planting and peatland restoration received a boost yesterday, with the launch of a new "one-stop-shop" for woodland and peatland carbon schemes.

Interest in nature-based solutions to tackle emissions has soared in recent years as more and more organisations set their sights on carbon neutral and net zero targets, and the UK Land Carbon Registry announced it aims to support such firms in reducing their residual emissions through woodland and peatland schemes.

The initiative brings together the existing UK Woodland Carbon Registry and the UK Peatland Code in order to create a more accessible, streamlined registry for investors to offset their emissions by supporting nature based climate solutions, according to Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith.

"This builds on our existing support for the domestic carbon market, driven by our Woodland Carbon Guarantee scheme which provides landowners additional long-term income for capturing carbon through new woodlands," he said. "Well-managed woodlands and healthy peatlands play essential roles in helping us to reach net zero."