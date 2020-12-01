Scottish Government promises 'indicative' Paris Agreement climate plan

Scotland to set out individual nationally-determined contribution to the Paris Agreement ahead of COP26 in Glasgow next year

The Scottish Government has said it will deliver its own "indicative" climate plan in support of the Paris Agreement next year, in a sign of growing determination to draw a distinction between Scotland's green efforts and those of the wider UK in the run up to the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow next autumn.

Under the Paris Agreement, national governments that have signed up to the climate treaty are required to submit updated decarbonisation plans - known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) in UN jargon - that are meant to move their economies closer into line with limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C and or 'well below' 2C.

Having left the EU, which is set to soon deliver an enhanced NDC on behalf of all its member states, the UK government is very shortly expected to come up with its own plan in support of the Paris Agreement, as it seeks to bolster its climate credentials as the host of COP26 next year and build on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recently unveiled 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

Speculation is mounting the UK could submit its NDC ahead of a high profile virtual Climate Ambition Summit that is being hosted by the UN alongside COP26 President Alok Sharma on December 12th to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The event is designed as a launch pad for countries to come forward with more ambitious decarbonisation plans in order to build momentum ahead of the crucial COP26 Summit.

But while being part of the UK means it is unable to officially submit its own NDC, Scotland's Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham yesterday said the Scottish Government would nevertheless set out its own "indicative" plan head of COP26 next year.

The Scottish Government has set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 - five years ahead of the UK-wide goal - and Cunningham said Scotland's indicative NDC would centre on its "world-leading" target to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030, from a 1990 baseline.

"Our intention to publish an indicative NDC in the spirit of the Paris Agreement is a clear indication of Scotland's commitment to joining and leading the international effort on tackling climate change and ensuring a more sustainable future for our planet," she said. "While we are part of the UK, Scotland cannot formally submit an NDC. However, the Scottish Government is determined to engage with and raise global climate ambition ahead of welcoming the world to Glasgow next year."

The move piles further pressure on the government in Westminster to come forward with an ambitious NDC for the UK as a whole ahead of the global UN summit in Glasgow in 2021, and comes amid growing tensions between Downing St and Holyrood over Brexit and the SNP's pursuit of independence.

For its part, the UK government recently unveiled a 10 Point Plan for green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, compiling £12bn of funding for green projects in support of the UK's net zero target. However, as the government has itself conceded, far more policy and support is needed to decarbonise the economy over the next 10 years and put the UK on a trajectory to meet its carbon targets.

Cunningham said the Scottish Government would "also continue to work with the UK government to ensure Scotland's ambitious approach to tackling climate change is properly reflected in the UK NDC".

She explained that the indicative NDC would follow the Scottish Government's annual update to its 2018 climate change plan, which is due to be published later in December, although she did not give a firm date for publication. The updated plan will set out "further action to tackle the global climate emergency", according to the Scottish Government.