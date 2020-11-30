Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council: Governments pledge to move green auto industry into fast lane

Ministers from many of the world's largest auto markets team up to collectively advance transition to zero emission road transport

The UK government has hosted the first formal meeting of the newly-formed Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council, which aims to bring together Ministers from some of the world's largest and most progressive car markets to explore how to accelerate the shift to electric and fuel cell vehicles.

Chaired by COP26 President, Alok Sharma, the Council met virtually late last week to agree a series of actions and best practices designed to overcome some of the key challenges in the transition to zero emission vehicles.

The Council was joined by senior Ministers and representatives from a host of leading auto markets, including California, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK.

Following the meeting the group issued a five point statement underscoring their commitment to work together to advance the fast expanding green auto market in the run up to the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year.

The group acknowledged that with road transport accounting for over 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and rising governments "need to dramatically increase the pace of the global transition to meet our Paris Agreement goals".

"As ministers and representatives from governments whose markets collectively account for around half of all new vehicle sales globally, we have a unique responsibility," the group added. "The actions we take, in dialogue with industry, and also with businesses, cities and regions, and wider civil society, will determine the pace of the global transitions to zero emission vehicles. While our national contexts and policy approaches may differ, the transition will be faster, easier and lower cost for all if we work together."

The group now intends to work together to "overcome strategic, political and technical barriers, accelerate the production of zero emission vehicles, and increase economies of scale".

Specifically, Ministers said they would co-operate to ensure road transport development is in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement; that the advance of zero emission vehicles reaches all markets; that the lifecycle of zero emission vehicles is sustainable and inclusive; that enabling charging and fuelling infrastructure is in place; and that innovation efforts are co-ordinated.

"As we work to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, we recognise that the decisions we make today will be critical for laying the foundations for sustainable and inclusive growth," the group concluded. "As such, we commit to ensuring our recovery plans support an accelerated transition to zero emission vehicles as part of broader efforts to boost growth and employment, while promoting cleaner and more sustainable economies."