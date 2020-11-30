Energy giants urge Prime Minister to set net zero power target

Johnson urged by major energy companies to emulate US president-elect Joe Biden and set a deadline for the decarbonisation of Britain's power system ahead of 2050 net zero goal

SSE, Drax, Shell, BP, Sembcorp, and National Grid ESO have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set a clear deadline to reduce emissions from Britain's power system to net zero, following in the footsteps of US President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to decarbonise the US electricity grid by 2035.

In an open letter sent to Johnson and a clutch of Ministers this morning, the energy giants said the UK should establish a target date for a net zero power system ahead of next year's vital Glasgow climate summit, in order to show international climate leadership and turbocharge the "deep decarbonisation" of the economy.

"To build on these and continue UK leadership on electricity sector decarbonisation, we call on the UK to commit to a date for a net zero power system ahead of COP26, to match the commitment of the US president-elect's Clean Energy Plan," the group writes. "To ensure the maximum benefit at lowest cost, the chosen date should be informed by analysis and consider broad stakeholder input."

The government should launch a broad consultation into the right date for the decarbonisation of power in the next four months and confirm the chosen date in the Net Zero Strategy, a policy document the government has promised to publish before the high-profile climate summit, the companies added.

The UK is currently aiming to achieve a net zero power grid by mid-century in line with its broader, whole-economy net zero commitment, but the energy companies warn that more needs to be done in the near-term to slash the remaining emissions from electricity as a growing number of sectors - such as transport and heating - turn away from fossil fuels towards electrification.

"The electricity sector will be the backbone of our net zero economy, and there will be ever increasing periods where Great Britain is powered by only zero carbon generation," the letter states. "To support this, the electricity system operator is putting in place the systems, products and services to enable periods of zero emissions electricity system operation by 2025."

Emissions from the UK's power system have fallen by more than two thirds over the last decade - the most acute drop of any country in the world - due to the closure of coal fired power generators ahead of the government's 2025 phase out date for coal power. A new report today backed by Drax reiterated that progress in cutting emissions from the power sector means the UK has decarbonised faster than any other major economy over the past decade.

The letter comes less than two weeks after the government unveiled its 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which confirmed the government's intention to ramp up offshore wind, carbon capture, hydrogen, and storage capacity in support of plans to decarbonise the power grid. However, the energy industry is hoping that the imminent Energy White Paper will provide greater detail on the government's plans for the clean energy sector and will accelerate the timetable for clean power contract auctions that support the development of renewables projects.

Green business leaders are also stepping up calls for the government to significantly strengthen its medium term emissions targets and decarbonisation plans as part of the national climate action plan - or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the official jargon - that the UK is poised to submit to the UN in the coming weeks.

Writing on BusinessGreen this morning, ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson argued there was a compelling case for the government to put forward an ambitious NDC. "There are businesses just like ScottishPower up and down the country ready to invest in low carbon technologies, integrate climate risks into decision-making and commit to 100 per cent renewably sourced energy," he said. "But more needs to be done to maximise the benefit of these commitments and we need to see action being taken by all sectors. The right NDC has the power to do this by aligning national ambition with business sector leadership."

In related news, research organisations OGTC and Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) have today warned that as much as £416bn of investment is needed over the next 30 years to create a net zero offshore energy system in the North Sea.

A report published this morning by the two groups predicts that 232,000 jobs could be created, and roughly £125bn generated for the economy annually if the right level of public and private investment is channelled into transitioning the region from an oil and gas hub into a clean energy powerhouse.

Early investment in offshore technology innovation would allow the UK to retain its "competitive position" in energy skills and capability, ensure the country becomes a major exporter of clean energy solutions, and provide new jobs for oil and gas workers that would otherwise face job losses, the report argues.

"The UK leads the world in offshore renewable energy and we now have a very real opportunity to capitalise on this and reshape an economy around green energy," said Andrew Jamieson, chief executive at Ore Catapult. "Leveraging the innovation, skills, experience and investment of our oil and gas industry is imperative to seizing this moment, to protect and create thousands of jobs and deliver net zero".

The report, entitled Reimagining a net zero North Sea: An integrated energy vision for 2050, calls on the oil and gas sector, the renewable energy sector, the government, and regulators to work together to achieve a net zero offshore energy system by 2050.

Commenting on the report, Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng emphasised that protecting jobs in oil and gas was a key element of the government's net zero aspirations. "We need the same skills, businesses and infrastructure to under pin net zero solutions," he said. "That's why we have committed to supporting the energy transition with a transformational North Sea Transition Deal and I look forward to working alongside industry to deliver on our world-leading target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."