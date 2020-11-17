Andrew Griffith appointed as UK's Net Zero Business Champion

Conservative MP and former top Sky executive appointed to new role to help bolster business support for the net zero transition ahead of COP26 Summit next year

Andrew Griffith has today been appointed as the UK's new Net Zero Business Champion, as the government continues to beef up its team for the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year.

The recently elected Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs has been tasked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with supporting the business community's efforts to put in place credible plans to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

The appointment is the latest in a string of moves to ramp up preparations for the COP26 Summit next autumn and bolster the government's climate credentials ahead of the much-anticipated publication of a new 10 point green recovery plan.

Griffith's appointment follows last week's appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan as the UK's International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency, as well as confirmation from the Treasury the UK will introduce mandatory climate risk reporting rules from 2025 and widespread reports the Prime Minister is to confirm a new 2030 date for ending the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Before entering Parliament, Griffith worked as Sky Group's chief operating officer and as such played a role in the development and execution of the company's ambitious climate strategy.

He is now expected to work to expand the cohort of British companies committed to delivering net zero emissions and showcase those firms that have already developed credible decarbonisation plans.

"I am very pleased to welcome Andrew Griffith today as our UK Net Zero Business Champion," said Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma. "His wealth of experience in business will be invaluable in supporting companies to embrace the opportunities of the green industrial revolution. I look forward to working with Andrew in our efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and build back greener from the Coronavirus pandemic."

Griffith said he was "delighted" to have been offered the new role. "Business has a central role to play in making a successful transition to a low carbon economy," he said. "Our global leadership on climate change can open up new large and attractive sectors in the world economy in which British businesses will be well placed to succeed."

In his new role Griffith can expect to face growing calls from the business community for the government to deliver its own credible plan for meeting the UK's net zero emissions target and publish a series of much-delayed policy documents, such as the Energy White Paper and National Infrastructure Strategy, which experts regard as critical to unlocking a new wave of clean infrastructure investment.

The Prime Minister is expected to provide a major update on the government's strategy this week with the unveiling of his heavily trailed 10 point green recovery action plan.