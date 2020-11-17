'Extreme folly': IMO approves controversial shipping emissions regulation

Green groups warn new carbon regulation for the shipping sector will fail to cap industry emissions and thus undermine global climate goals

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has been accused of undermining global climate goals, after it formally approved shipping emissions regulations this afternoon that green groups have warned will allow the sector's annual greenhouse gas emissions to keep rising over the coming decade.

At a virtual meeting held this week, the UN Agency's Marine Environment Protection Committee approved a series of amendments to international shipping pollution regulations which set out how the sector's goal of reducing carbon efficiency of fleets by 40 per cent compared to a 2008 baseline will be enforced.

The regulation, approved by IMO member states in late October, sets out how ships' energy efficiency will be measured and assessed over the coming decades, mandating that operators combine a technical and operational approach to carbon emissions reduction. Technical requirements are to be rated through a new Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index, while operational carbon intensity reduction requirements will be measured against a new operational 'carbon intensity indicator' (CII).

However, the plan has sparked fierce criticism from green groups and some industry bodies, who argue that the regulation's dearth of robust enforcement mechanisms and its proposal to give non-compliant ships a full three years before they need to publish a plan for delivering operational efficiency improvements will allow greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector - which is responsible for between two and three per cent of total global emissions - to continue to grow.

"As scientists are telling us we have less than 10 years to stop our headlong rush to climate catastrophe, the IMO has decided that emissions can keep on growing for 10 years at least," said John Maggs, president of the Clean Shipping Coalition. "Their complacency is breath-taking. Our thoughts are with the most vulnerable who will pay the highest price for this act of extreme folly."

Supporters of the plan, which includes influential trade body the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), contend that proposals to give ships a mandatory operational efficiency rating of A to E - based on their CII rating - will subject polluting ships to the power of the market and help accelerate already growing demand greener vessels over the decade to come.

The IMO said in October that the plan represented "a major step forward, building on current mandatory energy efficiency requirements to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping". Meanwhile, the ICS, one of the architects of the proposal greenlit this afternoon, argued it would put the the shipping sector "on track" to meet the IMO's 2030 carbon target.

But Transport & Environment, WWF, Seas at Risk, and Pacific Environment have warned that the approved proposal undermines a number of the goals set by the shipping sector in its landmark 2018 greenhouse gas strategy, including pledges to reduce emissions before 2023, to ensure peak emissions "as soon as possible", and to put the shipping sector's carbon emissions on a pathway consistent with the Paris Agreement goals.

Green groups have long warned that the shipping sector's carbon targets are out of step with global climate goals, with the 2030 carbon intensity target rated by Climate Action Tracker as 'critically insufficient' and aligned with a potentially devastating global temperature rise of 4C.

Faig Abbasov, shipping director at Transport & Environment, said that the onus would now fall on regional national governments to set regulatory standards that catalyse faster decarbonisation across the shipping sector. "The IMO has given the go-ahead to a decade of rising greenhouse gas emissions from ships," he said. "Europe must now take responsibility and accelerate implementation of the Green Deal. The EU should require ships to pay for their pollution in its carbon market, and mandate the use of alternative green fuels and energy saving technologies. Across the world nations must take action on maritime emissions where the UN agency has utterly failed."

European shipbuilding bodies Sea Europe and CESA have also criticised the plan greenlit by member states in late October, issuing a joint statement yesterday arguing the proposals would reduce shipbuilders' incentive to innovate and develop zero emission marine technologies. "The proposed level of ambition of the proposed amendments to the MARPOL Convention is not strict enough to utilise the full reduction potential of innovative energy-saving technologies and available alternative fuels," they said.

The IMO was yet to publish an official statement at the time of going to press, but confirmed to BusinessGreen that the committee had agreed to the amendments to the MARPOL Convention endorsed by IMO member states in late October.

The news comes less than a week after the ICS called on the IMO to introduce a new levy on maritime fuel that could fund zero emissions shipping innovation.