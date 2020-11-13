Global Briefing: EU approves €1tr 'Climate Bank' plan
All the green business news from around the world this week
EIB gives green light to 'Climate Bank' plan The European Investment Bank (EIB) has this week approved a €1tr 'Climate Bank' plan that will see the bank drastically increase its support for low carbon...
Watchdog orders UK firms to improve climate accounting in 2021
Companies are routinely 'not meeting investor needs' on climate and environmental data in annual reports, Financial Reporting Council warns
How circular cities can put people first
Elsa Wenzel explores how circular economy models, when executed right, can unlock a raft of co-benefits
Ford reveals E-Transit, its electric commercial van
Auto giant unveils its addition to the fast-expanding electric van market