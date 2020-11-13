Plans submitted for major onshore wind farm in southern Scotland

Community Windpower claims the 525MW project would house 75 turbines and energy storage capabilities, delivering £1.8bn of economic benefits

Plans for a major new onshore wind farm in southern Scotland have been submitted to Dumfries and Galloway council, marking the third major wind power project Community Windpower is hoping to develop in the region.

The developer claims the 525MW project, which consists of 75 turbines and will also house energy storage facilities to provide grid balancing services, would be capable of powering up to 572,000 average homes each year, helping to avoid 931,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. It is expected to deliver £1.8bn of economic investment, which the developers claim would be felt "throughout the regional economy, including [in the form of] jobs and community benefits".

Plans for the Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm were submitted to the council's planning committee yesterday, and if the application is successful the company said it would hope to have the project up and running in the mid-2020s. It said the project would create hundreds of local jobs during construction and operation, and also see £20m community benefits that would go directly into the local area over the next 40 years.

It marks the third onshore wind project Community Windpower is planning in the Dumfries and Galloway region, with the firm also awaiting planning decisions on its 308MW Sanquhar II and 315MW Faw Side projects.

Altogether, Community Windpower said the three projects would be privately funded with total investment of over £4bn, providing enough renewable electricity to power 1.25 million homes.

"Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will provide huge economic and social benefits to Dumfries and Galloway, both during construction and the 40-year operational lifetime," said Stuart Walker, community liaison officer at Community Windpower. "However, the benefits of this project are not just limited to directly supporting jobs during the post-Covid Green Recovery, it will also stimulate wider economic growth across the region and deliver 40 years of inward investment."

"It also provides an opportunity for the region to become a global leader in green energy projects, which will help kick-start the economy and fuel clean growth," he added.