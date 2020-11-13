Science Based Targets Network branches out with call for companies to help design targets to stem nature's decline

Deforestation, peat burning and other habitat destruction, alongside pollution, is driving a drastic decline in natural areas and the biodiversity which depends on them

A new programme from the Science Based Targets Network aims to enable firms to adopt credible targets to support efforts to reverse the ongoing decline of nature

The Science Based Targets (SBT) Network yesterday issued a call for organisations to help it road-test a new programme designed to enable companies, consultancies, and industry coalitions to establish tools and targets to tackle the global decline in nature.

The programme will establish a system of science-based nature targets to help companies play a role in preventing nature loss, which is devastating biodiversity and turbocharging climate change around the world.

The targets would give businesses clearly defined pathways to ensure they are doing enough to build a zero carbon future, according to the SBT initiative, which has already worked with more than a thousand companies to set greenhouse gas emissions targets that are independently verified as being in line with the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

The body's new Corporate Engagement Programme aims to finalise the methods, tools, and guidance required to set similar science-based targets for protecting and enhancing nature.

"We are excited about working with companies to ensure our nature targets are as user-friendly and easy to implement as possible," said Erin Billman, executive director of the Science Based Targets Network. "The companies that work with us now will be in the strongest position to thrive in the future as well as being at the forefront of the transition to the zero carbon, nature-positive economy."

Companies already signed up to the programme include PepsiCo, Mahindra Group, and L'Oreal. PepsiCo's chief sustainability officer Jim Andrew emphasised that "the urgent environmental challenges facing our planet require immediate and collective action".

"We welcome the opportunity to work with the Science Based Targets Network to help develop clear and measurable methodologies to ensure our efforts to protect and restore nature are in line with the latest science," he added.