'There is no time to waste': Boris Johnson kicks off countdown to COP26

Prime Minister marks start of year-long countdown to Glasgow Summit with call for world leaders to put forward 'ambitious commitments to help eradicate our contributions to climate change'

Boris Johnson has today stepped up calls for world leaders to come forward with ambitious new net zero emission strategies ahead of next year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Speaking to mark the start of a year-long countdown to the crucial Summit, Johnson stressed the UK was working to strengthen its own net zero strategy and wanted to see other countries come forward with similar plans well ahead of the Glasgow Summit.

"There is no greater duty for any nation than protecting our people and our planet," Johnson said. "The pandemic has brought this into sharp focus, but climate change will remain the most enduring threat to the futures of our children and grandchildren - and the world we're fighting for - if we do not act."

He said that while there is still a year to go to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, there was "no time to waste".

"That's why I'll be setting out my 10-point plan shortly which will not only create thousands of British jobs, but also invigorate our plans to achieve net zero by 2050," Johnson added. "And that's why I'm calling on world leaders to put forward their own ambitious commitments to help eradicate our contributions to climate change, before we meet in Scotland next November."

The government's much-anticipated 10-point plan green recovery plan is expected to be announced this month, providing details on how the government plans to put the UK on a decarbonisation trajectory that delivers net zero emissions by 2050.

It is expected to include a raft of new funding and policy proposals designed to accelerate progress in a host of areas, such as clean energy deployment, energy efficiency upgrades, hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage development, and the switch to electric vehicles. It is also due to be followed by a series of white papers and detailed policy documents that are designed to set out precisely how the government intends to engineer a rapid uptick in the pace of decarbonisation across the UK economy.

However, the government is reportedly still yet to finalise aspects of the plan with Ministers debating areas such as how to mobilise investment in new nuclear projects and what date to set for ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. And earlier this evening Bloomberg reported that the long-awaited Energy White Paper has been delayed again and is now unlikely to be published until after the Treasury's Spending Review on November 25th.

Green groups have repeatedly warned that it is vital the government's 10 point plan is backed by significant spending commitments and the urgent publication of a raft of long-awaited policy documents, such as the Energy White Paper, National Infrastructure Strategy, and updated national climate action plan, or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon.

Just today, think tank Green Alliance published a major new report warning that the UK is currently facing an £11.4bn low carbon infrastructure investment gap and is continuing to approve high carbon projects that are unlikely to be compatible with its net zero goals. The report came on the same day as the National Audit Office published a scathing assessment of the government's limited progress against its 25 Year Environment Plan.

However, the government has stressed that it is reviewing its NDC and is committed to delivering a sweeping green recovery package that will put the UK back on track to deliver on its net zero and environmental goals.

Hopes of a successful COP26 Summit have also been boosted in recent days by the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden, which paves the way for a swift return to the Paris Agreement for the US, and encouraging news that a covid-19 vaccine could be available next year.

The UK government and its co-hosts Italy are working to encourage as many countries as possible to submit net zero pledges ahead of the Glasgow Summit, providing a clear signal to investors and increasing pressure on those countries that are currently blocking the finalisation of the rulebook for the Paris Agreement.

The UK, Italy, the UN, France, and Chile are set to co-host a virtual conference next month, dubbed the Climate Ambition Summit, where more countries are expected to emulate recent moves from the likes of China, South Korea, and Japan by strengthening their long term emissions goals.

Paul Morozzo, senior climate campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said it was vital the Prime Minister backs up his calls for bolder climate action with ambitious policy and spending commitments.

"Boris Johnson is right to call on world leaders to waste no time in setting out their commitments to cut carbon emissions, but the Prime Minister's actions will carry far more weight than his words," he said. "This is why it's so important that the UK government lays out a world-leading plan to cut climate-wrecking emissions from every sector of our economy and society, including a phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030. There's no vaccine against climate change. The real breakthrough has to come from political will, real action, and smart diplomacy, and next year's climate summit in Glasgow is our best chance to make it happen."