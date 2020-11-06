UK battery production 'centre of excellence' charges up in Coventry

The £130m UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) has been funded by the government and West Midlands councils

The UK's first battery production 'centre of excellence' is nearing completion in Coventry, where a host of technicians and specialist equipment is being deployed in a bid accelerate the development of the burgeoning energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

The £130m UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), which is being publicly-funded through the Faraday Battery Challenge, released an update yesterday revealing that it is welcoming its first customers ahead of coming fully online in the coming months.

The site is designed to bring together manufacturers, entrepreneurs, researchers and educators to provide the "missing link" between battery technology and mass production. Containing £60m of specialist battery manufacturing equipment, the UKBIC is designed to help UK industry prove whether their innovations - such as new electrodes, cell materials, or battery packs - can be manufactured at the required volume, speed, performance, and cost to be commercially successful, according to the government.

While still in its final stage of commissioning, the facility is now welcoming the first partners through its doors, UKBIC announced yesterday, providing organisations with the opportunity for hands-on training and testing using equipment covering the full battery production chain.

UKBIC currently employs 86 staff at the facility with plans to grow that number to 100 to support future partnerships with industry and research organisations. The site is also expected to play a key role in supporting the development of new 'gigafactories' that the government hopes will keep the UK competitive in a rapidly growing global industry.

"We're really excited to be getting close to being operational and playing a key role in developing and stimulating the race to a greener future," said Jeff Pratt, UKBIC's managing director. "Our battery production development facility can be used by companies working on electric vehicles, rail, aerospace, industrial and domestic equipment and static energy storage, who can benefit by finding out whether their innovations can be scaled up successfully before committing to the huge investment needed for mass production."

Plans for the facility, which is being part-funded by the government's UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) body and the West Midlands Combined Authority, were first announced three years ago, before securing planning permission in 2018.

The update coincides with positive news for another form of energy storage technology in Greater Manchester, where UK developers Highview Power and Carlton Power today revealed they have broken ground on their planned 50MW liquid air energy storage facility at Trafford Energy Park.

Dubbed the CRYOBattery, the facility is designed to be one of Europe's largest energy storage systems, and has been supported by a £10m grant from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Javier Cavada, Highview Power CEO and president, said he expected the facility to enter commercial operations in 2023, connecting with the UK grid to provide grid balancing, capacity market, frequency response and other services to support the growth of renewable energy capacity.

"Our facility will deliver much needed clean, reliable and cost-efficient long duration energy storage to the National Grid," he said. "The CRYOBattery will help the UK to integrate renewable energy and stabilise the regional electrical grid to ensure future energy security during blackouts and other disruptions."

The latest milestone also came in the same week as demand response specialist Flextricity announced that the UK's largest battery project was now providing balancing services to the grid.