Government launches consultation on fertiliser's role in air pollution and soil degradation

Solid urea fertilisers emit ammonia which can harm both natural habitats and human health

The UK government has this week launched a major new consultation on how to reduce ammonia emissions from solid urea fertilisers, which have been widely blamed for exacerbating air pollution and soil degradation.

Ammonia emissions can harm natural habitats such as rivers and lakes, as well as human health, the governmen said, and taking action to tackle emissions from solid urea fertilisers can combat pollution in a number of ways.

Firstly, it reduces the amount of ammonia available to react with other pollutants - particularly nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide - to form particulate matter (PM2.5), which is harmful to cardiovascular and respiratory health.

Secondly, it helps minimise the quantity of nitrogen deposited on sensitive habitats such as peat bogs, which can lead to excess nitrogen in soils, damaging the growth of certain plant species. Peat bogs are a vital carbon sink and their conservation is critical for tackling climate change.

Furthermore, nitrogen leaching through the soil and surface run-off can pollute water courses, harming plants and animals and impacting water quality.

Around 87 per cent of the UK's ammonia emissions come from farming, and the government has committed to reducing ammonia emissions by 16 per cent by 2030. To achieve these goals, the consultation presents three options which are open for consultation. The most radical approach would be a total ban on solid urea fertilisers. Alternatively, the government could introduce a requirement to stabilise solid urea fertilisers with the addition of a urease inhibitor - a chemical that helps slow the conversion of urea to ammonium. Or a third option would involve introducing a requirement to restrict the spreading of solid urea fertilisers so they can only be used from 15 January to 31 March.

The consultation notes that while all three options would help reduce ammonia emissions, the ban on solid urea fertilisers would have the most effect, achieving around 31 per cent of the ammonia reduction target by 2030.

Environment Secretary George Eustice emphasised that "any changes will need to be made in a way that is realistic and achievable for farmers, but which help us to achieve our ambitious targets for better air quality".

"Ammonia emissions from agriculture are causing harm to sensitive and important habitats by making soils more acidic which damages the growth of some plant species, impacting on biodiversity," he said. "They are also harmful to human health, and we welcome views on how we can address their use in agriculture so that we can all breathe cleaner air."

Campaigners welcomed the consultation, with Plantlife policy manager Jenny Hawley stressing that "concerted action from landowners, industry, and government to flatten the curve of rising ammonia emissions and start bringing them down is urgently needed to arrest the effect ammonia is having on wild plants, lichens and fungi".

"Rising ammonia emissions - much from agricultural fertilisers - are also contributing to unnaturally nutrient-rich soil conditions: over a third of Britain's wild flowers prefer low nutrient conditions and are therefore losing their roothold," she added. "Species like harebell and bird's-foot trefoil are being crowded out by more ‘brutish' species like brambles, hogweed and hemlock that revel in excess nitrogen, with knock-on effects that can be lethal to the habitats and the wildlife they support."

The focus on solid urea fertilisers joins other efforts to tackle ammonia emissions from agricultural practices, including through the use of low emission agricultural spreading techniques by 2025, requiring slurry stores to be covered by 2027, and setting standards for new livestock housing.

The work to tackle ammonia emissions forms part of the government's wider Clean Air Strategy, which was introduced in January 2019, and its 25 Year Environment Plan, which commits to restoring 75 per cent of protected habitats to favourable conditions.