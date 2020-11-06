Why much of the US remains committed to the Paris Agreement
The US may have left the Paris Agreement and the next President - whoever it may be - will face Republican opposition to climate action in Congress, but none of that will stop States' decarbonisation efforts
Nov. 4, 2020, is notable for an ignominious reason - it marked the official US exit from the 2015 Paris Agreement. Whether or not the nation chooses to rejoin the accord depends on which party claims the...
More news
Iberdrola unveils €75bn green recovery investment blitz
European energy giant announces sweeping renewables and networks-focused investment strategy designed to turbocharge the clean energy transition
Government launches consultation on fertiliser's role in air pollution and soil degradation
Solid urea fertilisers emit ammonia which can harm both natural habitats and human health
UK battery production 'centre of excellence' charges up in Coventry
The £130m UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) has been funded by the government and West Midlands councils
