Creating a Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster: BusinessGreen webinar to explore the net zero future for industrial hubs

New free to attend webinar to take place from 11am on Thursday 19th November

BusinessGreen has today announced it is to host a new webinar that will provide a unique opportunity to explore one of the biggest technical, economic, and political challenges facing the global push to build a net zero emission economy, namely how do you decarbonise the energy and carbon-intensive industries that provide many of the building blocks for the modern world?

The free to attend session, titled Creating a Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster and hosted in association with Zero Carbon Humber, will take place from 11am on Thursday 19th November and will discuss the industrial decabonisation challenge and the pioneering plans to deliver the world's first zero carbon industrial clusters in the UK.

Zero Carbon Humber is one of a handful of world-leading projects seeking to slash emissions from industrial sites and transform the UK's highest emitting industrial region into the world's first net zero industrial cluster by 2040. Through low carbon hydrogen production, carbon capture and carbon removal technology, and access to the UK's fast expanding offshore wind capacity, the cluster has the potential to deliver the shared infrastructure and offshore undersea storage that could allow industrial businesses to decarbonise - providing a template for regions the world over to follow.

As such, the free to attend webinar will provide an opportunity to hear from some of the companies and experts involved in the Zero Carbon Humber Partnership that includes international energy companies, heavy industry, leading infrastructure and logistics operators, global engineering firms, and academic institutions. More details on the full speaker line up will be announced in the coming days.

"It is impossible to build a net zero emission economy, be it nationally or internationally, without tackling emissions from heavy industry," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "As such emerging plans for new Zero Carbon Industrial Clusters are hugely important and bring with them massive environmental and economic opportunities. We're delighted to be able to host a discussion that will provide essential insights into this emerging field, as well as a chance to explore the challenges and opportunities businesses and policymakers face as they seek to advance the net zero agenda."

The interactive session will feature presentations from some of the key partners exploring how Zero Carbon Humber could reduce the UK's annual emissions by 15 per cent whilst future-proofing vital industries and creating new STEM roles in the Humber and across the North of England. It will also provide an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the challenges faced by the various projects that make up the cluster as they seek to unlock a new phase of the UK's net zero transition.

"The Humber is the largest carbon emitting industrial cluster in the UK, with many traditional energy intensive industries that are essential to the regional economy located on the banks of the River Humber," said a spokesperson for Zero Carbon Humber. "If the UK is to reach its climate goals, whilst also ensuring a just transition to lower carbon technologies and ‘building back greener' from the COVID crisis, it needs bold proposals like Zero Carbon Humber.

"ZCH is a unique offering of low carbon hydrogen production, carbon capture and bioenergy CCUS, common regional infrastructure and offshore subsea CO2 storage, which can create the world's first net zero industrial cluster in the North of England. We're keen to reach out and engage with stakeholders to inform, share knowledge and generate interest in this game-changing project, and this webinar offers that opportunity."

The event is open to all who are interested in the role of net zero industrial clusters, but will be of particular relevance to those in the energy and infrastructure sectors; civil servants and advisors; politicians; journalists; supply chain operators and investors. You can register your place at the webinar here.