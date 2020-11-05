Government urged to step up promotion of climate-friendly diets

UK Health Alliance on Climate Change sets out sweeping proposals to boost demand for low emission foods, including plans for a new food carbon tax

A powerful alliance of senior health professionals has called on the government to introduce a raft of new measures to reduce the carbon footprint of the food industry by encouraging consumers to shift towards more 'climate friendly' diets.

The UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, which represents 10 Royal Colleges of medicine and nursing, yesterday published a wide-ranging report titled All-Consuming, which argues that so-called climate or planet-friendly diets that minimise consumption of foods with high carbon footprints such as meat and diary can deliver multiple health and environmental benefits.

The report, which features the results of a YouGov survey commissioned by the alliance, found that two-thirds of health professionals agree that changing your diet in a way that reduces its environmental impact can also improve your health.

Moreover, two thirds are concerned about the impact society's approach to food production and consumption is having on the environment, while 40 per cent said they and already changed their diet and eating habits in response to environmental concerns.

Professor Dame Parveen Kumar, ambassador for the Alliance, said it was vital that food and diets are considered as part of both the health and climate policy agendas. "Most activity to limit climate change has focused on decarbonising energy and transportation," she said. "This is very important, but we mustn't overlook the potential to mitigate the dangerous health effects of climate change by rethinking our approach to food. To achieve this, as the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change recommends, health professionals must be supported to share, and direct their patients to, clear and accessible advice on transitioning to a more climate-friendly diet."

Her comments were echoed by Henry Dimbleby, Independent Lead of the National Food Strategy, said it was encouraging to see growing understanding of the health and environmental impacts that result from diet choices.

"COVID-19, painful though it is, could pale into insignificance compared to the turbulence created by climate change and the collapse in biodiversity," he said. "Healthcare professionals have an important role in shaping our diets and I am very pleased to see their recommendations cover not only our health, but that of our planet too - and that they consider the broader influences on our food system."

The report sets out a raft of policy recommendations for government that the authors argue could help to nudge people towards lower impact food choices.

For example, the report recommends that existing public information campaigns on diet should include climate messages, and health professionals and patients should be supported with clear, accessible information to help people transition to a climate-friendly diet.

It also calls for new research to be commissioned to assess the most effective form of environmental labelling to implement to support consumers to make sustainable choices. And it argues that public procurement rules should require all procured food to meet minimum environmental standards.

The report also includes a number of potentially controversial recommendations, raising the prospect of a carbon tax on high emission foods such as beef, similar to the recently introduced sugar tax.

"Fiscal incentives have proven effective in changing behaviour and the so-called 'Sugar Tax' demonstrates that it is possible to develop such mechanisms in relation to food," the report states. "The government should signal that it intends to move in this direction if voluntary action on the full climate impact of food products is not taken by the food industry by 2025, with a food carbon tax to be levied on all food producers according to the carbon footprint of their products."

And it suggests that governments should work with retailers to end the practice of 'buy-one-get-one-free' promotions for unhealthy and perishable foods, in a bid to help reduce seven million tonne food waste mountain created by UK households each year.

Professor Andrew Goddard, President of the Royal College of Physicians, stressed the report was not advocating veganism for everyone, but argued that individuals did have a role to play in curbing the agriculture and food industry's sizeable carbon footprint.

"I am the first to admit that I enjoy a steak every now and then, but it's clear that if we are to avoid dangerous levels of global warming we must start to reconsider our attitudes to food - which accounts for a quarter of total greenhouse gas emissions," he said. "The UK Health Alliance on Climate Change's survey shows that a majority of health professionals agree, and it's hugely encouraging that 40 per cent have already taken action by changing their eating habits. We each have a responsibility and an ability to make a difference as individuals, and making changes like reducing our meat consumption is not only good for the planet, but can also be good for our health."