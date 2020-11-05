Biden promises swift return US to Paris Agreement, as vote count continues

Democrat says he is confident campaign is on course for victory, as Donald Trump launches legal action to contest results in key states

Joe Biden last night pledged to immediately return the US to the Paris Agreement on climate change, as the US election entered its final straight with the Democrats confident they are closing in on victory in what remains an agonisingly tight race.

The former Vice President declined to declare victory last night, despite recording crucial wins in Wisconsin and Michigan that put him within touching distance of the 270 Electoral College votes required for an outright victory. But on-going counts in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada meant both candidates still had a path to victory overnight.

However, with President Trump trailing in the count in Arizona and Nevada, and Pennsylvania and Georgia still too close to call, Biden told supporters last night that it was "clear that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners".

He added that once in the White House he would strive to heal the stark partisan divisions that had been evident throughout the campaign. "Once this election is finalized and behind us, it will be time for us to do what we've always done as Americans: To put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us," he said.

Analysts warned it could still be days, or even weeks, until a victor is formally declared, after the Trump campaign launched a series of law suits in swing states across the country to challenge the results and suspend on-going vote counts in areas where the President leads.

However, attention has quickly shifted, perhaps prematurely, towards Biden's policy agenda and his ability to enact it given Republicans look set to retain their majority in the Senate.

The election coincidentally fell in the same week as the US formally quit the Paris Agreement on climate change, and in a tweet last night Biden reiterated that signing the US back up to the accord would be one of his very first acts in the Oval Office.

"Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement," he wrote. "And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it."

His transition team also published a short statement on their official website, under the url 'Build Back Better', declaring that while "votes are still being counted in several states around the country" it was now preparing for the transfer of power. "The crises facing the country are severe - from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice - and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the UN provided a clear signal that the US would be welcomed back into the Paris Agreement should Biden secure the White House.

In a joint statement the UNFCCC and the governments of the UK, Italy, France, and Chile, expressed "regret" that the US had decided to exit the global accord and reiterated their commitment to work with all nations to accelerate climate action.

"There is no greater responsibility than protecting our planet and people from the threat of climate change," the statement read. "The science is clear that we must urgently scale up action and work together to reduce the impacts of global warming and to ensure a greener, more resilient future for us all. The Paris Agreement provides the right framework to achieve this."

It added that the group would host a virtual event on 12 December to mark the five year anniversary of the Paris Agreement and again call on governments to submit more ambitious national climate action plans.

"We note with regret that the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has formally come into effect today," the statement concluded. "As we look towards COP26 in Glasgow, we remain committed to working with all US stakeholders and partners around the world to accelerate climate action, and with all signatories to ensure the full implementation of the Paris Agreement."

Business groups similarly expressed disappointment at the Trump administration's decision to quit the accord and called on governments to mobilise green recovery packages in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to Reuters, Stephanie Pfeiffer, chief executive of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, which represents companies with $30tr of assets under management, said a US return to the accord would send a positive message to investors. "Recommitting to the Paris Agreement would provide an important policy signal, helping unlock additional flows of investor capital to support sustainable growth and job creation across key sectors of the US economy," she said.

Biden's campaign platform focused heavily on climate change and clean technology, pledging to introduce a new national net zero emission target for 2050 and deliver a $2tr green investment plan. The promised stimulus package would aim to create millions of jobs in clean energy and electric vehicles, tighten fuel economy standards for cars, build 1.5 million sustainable homes, provide green upgrades for another four million existing homes, help rollout zero emissions public transport across the country, invest in new railroads, support "climate-smart agriculture", and create employment opportunities from "plugging abandoned oil and natural gas wells", while also leveraging in more than $5tr in private and state investment towards climate and environmental justice efforts over the next 10 years.

However, while Biden would, if elected, have the authority to re-enter the Paris Agreement and submit a new national climate action plan to the UN under the accord, analysts are already warning that the Democrats' failure to secure control of the Senate and the Republican-leaning nature of the Supreme Court means the Party's ability to introduce new climate-related legislation and spending measures could be severely limited.

As such, a Biden Presidency would likely try to emulate President Obama by primarily using executive orders to introduce new decarbonisation policies. But many of these orders - such as the Clean Power Plan that aimed to slash emissions across the energy sector - quickly got tied up in the courts and the Democrats can expect similar challenges to any and all new green measures from Republicans in Congress and some carbon intensive industry groups.

But despite such limitations green businesses and investors would still warmly welcome a Biden Presidency, and are confident it would help accelerate international progress under the Paris Agreement and send a clear signal to investors and State governors that the transition to a net zero emission economy is gathering pace.

Speaking to Reuters, Mindy Lubber, CEO of sustainable investors group Ceres said there were encouraging signs state governors and businesses would continue to accelerate decarbonisation efforts regardless of the Trump administration's decision to quit the Paris accord. "There's a reason investors are standing up and saying let's get back into the Paris Agreement," she said, "because they believe it's good for the economy as well as good for the environment and our future."