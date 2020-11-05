Britain's biggest battery storage project to date goes live

Flexitricity has begun optimising Gresham House’s 50MW asset in South Yorkshire for a number of grid services markets

The UK's biggest battery storage project to date has been switched on in South Yorkshire by energy specialist Flexitricity and owner Gresham House Energy Storage Fund.

The energy storage site is now live in National Grid ESO's Balancing Mechanism (BM), which allows electricity providers to increase or decrease their generation or demand in real-time, after successfully participating in the BM's 'reserve from storage' trial, the partners said.

Flexitricity is optimising the 50MW/75MWh asset, which supplies a number of balancing services to the electricity grid, for Gresham House, a London-listed energy storage investor. The firm monitors the BM and alters the discharge profile of the battery project accordingly from its remote Edinburgh control room.

Flexitricity director Andy Lowe confirmed the battery had already been optimised across a number of markets. "I'm glad to say we're off to a great start and have been able to optimise revenue for the battery across a range of markets, including securing high prices in the first ever tender round of the newly launched Dynamic Containment service," he said.

The asset will also trade output in wholesale markets and tender for frequency response services required to keep the power system stable as it manages an increasingly large share of renewable generation, the partners said.

"Flexibility is a hugely important part of decarbonising the grid and batteries are an excellent source of flexibility," Lowe added. "Investors are getting comfortable with the business case for energy storage and it's great this year to be seeing a number of large batteries coming onto the system, providing more of the rapid response flexibility National Grid ESO needs to maintain system stability."

Gresham House managing director Ben Guest said the investor is aiming to grow its total operational energy storage capacity to 350MW by the end of the year, up from 265MW today.

Guest argued that a dramatic ramp up of energy storage capacity would be critical to establishing the energy grid required to bolster the UK's transition to net zero transition. "Great Britain needs at least 10GW in the next few years to enable the orderly transition to a renewables-led electricity market," he said. "In turn, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the UK's 2050 net zero ambitions, while achieving strong returns for our investors."

The UK's utility-scale battery storage market passed the 1GW mark in April of this year and a goverment ruling in July that lifted restrictions on the size of battery projects is expected to add further momentum to the rapidly-growing market.