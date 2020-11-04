EDF inks heat pump partnership as calls grow for post-boiler strategy

Energy giant partners with Daikin for heat pump offer, as new report warns 'boiler backlash' could derail net zero agenda

EDF has this week announced that it has joined forced with green heating technology specialist Daikin UK to offer heat pump systems to customers.

The firms said the partnership would guarantee EDF customers access to a range of high-quality heat pumps from Daikin, alongside tariffs backed by zero carbon electricity, as part of the government's recently launched Green Homes Grant scheme.

The programme offers households grants worth up to £5,000 - rising to £10,000 for low income households - when installing approved emissions-savings upgrades to their home, such as heat pumps.

Daikin said it has over 140 sustainable home installers available, plus a rapidly growing network of Sustainable Home Centres and mobile showrooms where the latest heat pump solutions are showcased. Under the partnership, EDF customers will now be able to access this team of experts, allowing them to access the Green Homes Grant.

The move comes amidst reports that households in some parts of the country that are keen to take advantage of the Green Homes Grant scheme are struggling to secure quotations from approved suppliers, raising fears they could be locked out of the scheme which is currently scheduled to end at the end of March next year.

Industry groups are calling on the government to extend the deadline for the scheme to help ensure as many households as possible can access the grants and provide installers with the long term certainty required to invest in expanding their capacity.

Advocates of heat pumps maintain that they are a viable alternative to gas boilers that can slash carbon emissions and reduce bills for households. Daikin calculates that efficient heat pump can save the average UK household up to £378 on heating bills each year compared with a gas boiler, and up to £476 compared with an oil boiler.

"Positive change has to happen, and this means moving away from using fossil-fuel powered gas boilers, wood fires and other pollutant-expelling heat, and moving towards sustainable methods of heating our homes that are available now," said Iain Bevan, commercial manager at Daikin UK. "There's a clear role for the heating industry in educating consumers to help them make the right decisions for their homes and our new partnership with EDF provides a great platform to do this. Together we're able to give consumers access to the advice they need and support them through the full installation process, ensuring they get the best heat pump solution for their home."

The new partnership was welcomed by Chris Connon, senior manager of heat at EDF, who said it would support the company's goal of helping customers slash their emissions. "By 2035 we aim to help our household customers reduce their collective emissions by the equivalent of more than 70 per cent of that arising from their 2019 electricity and gas use," he said. "By partnering with Daikin, we're able to increase awareness of renewable home heating and more specifically the benefits of heat pumps to our customers, as well as offering them a trusted supplier."

The news comes in the same week as a new report from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) think tank called on the government to launch a major public education campaign about the need to phase out conventional gas boilers or risk a backlash against its decarbonisation plans.

A poll of over 2,000 households commissioned by the think tank found there were very low levels of awareness of government plans to reduce emissions from domestic heating with less than 20 per cent of respondents aware that there are alternatives to gas boilers.

The report, entitled Boiler Alert, argued that a mandatory switchover to green heating systems will be necessary to reduce domestic carbon emissions, but warned ministers must first demonstrate "concerted national leadership" to increase public awareness, give confidence to business, and support the development of a low carbon home heat market.

"Voters are sympathetic to the broad cause of Net Zero but they need much more information and leadership, especially when it comes to taking the carbon out of home heating," said SMF Researcher Amy Norman. "Replacing millions of gas boilers with low-carbon alternatives is a huge and vital task, but the public are poorly prepared for the costs and disruption it could bring.

"The mandatory switchover of gas heating may well be necessary to hit Net Zero on time, but it should not start until public awareness has increased and plans are in place to support low-income households with the costs of the transition. Launching policies to decarbonise home heat without preparing voters for the transition risks a backlash that could make it a lot harder for Britain to achieve Net Zero."

In related news Solihull last week announced it has secured over £6.5m from the government's Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) to support the commercialisation and construction phases of the Solihull Town Centre Low Carbon Energy Network.

"Innovative projects like this one in Solihull are helping the UK lead the way in driving down carbon emissions, and it's great to see governments of all levels and local communities working together," said Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng. "The government's Heat Network Investment Project is allowing us to drive forward new low-carbon technologies as we build back greener and work towards net zero emissions by 2050."