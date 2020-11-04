What will UK cities look like in 2100? Ben and Jerry's gazes into the future to inspire climate action

Ben and Jerry's has partnered with University of Lancaster's Serena Pollastri to imagine what the skylines of London, Manchester, and Birmingham could look like in 2100.

Rain-absorbing skyscrapers, clean transport infrastructure, inner city wetlands, and buildings encased in living walls could be commonplace in the cities of future, according to Ben and Jerry's.

An art series comissioned by the ice cream maker imagines what the UK's biggest cities could look like 2100, painting a vision of carless streets, pollution-free skies, and electric transport woven around huge renewable energy plants.

The illustrations, which feature futuristic skylines of London, Manchester, and Birmingham, have been published in a bid to inspire Brits to think about the future they want to see in 80 years time, Ben and Jerry's explained.

How London might look in 2100 / Credit: Ben and Jerry's

"With these art pieces we want to show that a future where we are coexisting seamlessly with nature, generating cleaner energy with more jobs and ensuring support for those in the UK and abroad most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change looks pretty sweet and is within reach," said Ben and Jerry's UK activism manager Cat Baron. "In fact, many of these changes are not contingent on technology of the future, they could be a reality as soon as a green and fair economic recovery is implemented."

The green urban visions of the future are the work of Serena Pollastri, a lecturer in urban futures at the University of Lancaster who has contributed to several government reports on the future of UK cities.

Pollastri stressed that it was "necessary to seriously reevaluate the future we want and how to build it" in the wake of a pandemic that had highlighted and exacerbated the weaknesses and inequalities of the current economic system. "In the next few months, decisions which will shape the nature of our communities will be taken, so now is the time to concentrate our efforts and find a better future that is sustainable and fair," she urged.

Birmingham in 2100 / Credit: Ben and Jerry's

In order to help make the visions captured by the art series a reality, Ben & Jerry's is urging Brits to sign a declaration by the Climate Coalition that calls on the UK government to steer a "healthier, greener, fairer future" in the wake of the pandemic.

The Climate Coalition's declaration - which calls on the Prime Minister to ramp up clean energy production, take steps to protect and expand green spaces, and increase support for those communities most vulnerable to climate change - has already secured 100,000 signatures.

Clara Goldsmith from the Climate Coalition stressed that urgent action was needed to tackle the climate crisis. "We need the government to invest in growing clean industries and preserve green spaces now, instead of locking in pollution for decades to come," she said.