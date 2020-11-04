'Build back greener': Government announces £180m wave of green business funding awards

From pothole fixing robots to retro electric motorcycles, over 1,000 recipients of coronavirus response, clean tech innovation funding have been announced

The government has today announced clean tech innovation funding totaling £134m for over 1,000 projects across the UK, just 24 hours after confirming the award of £49m to a raft of green automotive initiatives.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) today confirmed 1,069 ground-breaking clean growth projects have been awarded funding through the Sustainable Innovation Fund, which was launched earlier this year by the government-backed Innovate UK agency as part of the Treasury's £550m coronavirus support package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Each of the recipients will receive up to £175,000, while a select number will be put forward for further funding through the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) that addresses specific net zero and clean growth challenges.

"The UK's response to coronavirus has demonstrated the very best of British ingenuity, and it is this resourcefulness that will help us navigate our way through this pandemic," said Business Secretary Alok Sharma. "Today's investment will ensure that our innovators and risk-takers can continue to scale up their ideas, helping the UK to build back better and ensure we meet our clear commitments on tackling climate change."

His comments were echoed by Innovate UK executive chair Dr Ian Campbell who said the recipients of funding highlighted the "exciting range of business innovation taking place across the United Kingdom, despite these difficult times".

"Every initiative we've supported here represents an important step forward in sustainable economic development, but also one step nearer dreams becoming reality for ambitious hard-working company owners and their staff," he added.

The funding is being shared by a wide range of clean tech start-ups right across the UK, such as Bristol-based marine company Rovco, which is developing unique technology for undertaking autonomous underwater inspections of large offshore wind turbines, and KegTracker from Pontypridd in Wales, which is aiming to reduce the amount of waste in the UK's brewing industry by using artificial intelligence software to turn kegs into 'smart containers' that will provide real time data to accurately monitor the condition and contents of kegs as they travel from brewery to pub and back again.

Meanwhile, Argyll-based Oceanium is also celebrating today having secured funding in support of its plans to develop an advanced bio-refinery that can turn seaweed into food and compostable packaging products.

And Manchester-based Robotiz3D has similarly secured funding to help develop autonomous technology that could enable robots to be deployed to patrol UK roads to detect and repair cracks and potholes as soon as they appear.

The news comes just a day after the government announced £49m of funding to support a raft of green projects from across the UK automotive sector.

Over 30 projects are to receive a portion of £10m from the government's Automotive Transformation Fund, to support to development of low carbon emission technologies for vehicles, such as state-of-the-art motors and high-performing batteries for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, a further £29m is being awarded to six projects through the government's APC16 competition and 12 projects are set to share £10m of funding from the Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD) competition.

Winning projects include plans from Thurso+ to expand a battery cell production facility in Scotland; proposals to develop new develop infrastructure to collect and recycle electric vehicles and their batteries that could create up to 500 jobs; a project to develop retro electric motorbikes; and a project led by Nissan to introduce automation technologies that can quickly charge electric vehicle batteries in the company's factory, increasing productivity and slashing production line costs.

"The UK is leading the global battle against climate change, and by developing cleaner vehicles, our automotive industry will help make our net zero ambitions a reality," said Minister for Business and Industry Nadhim Zahawi. "Backed by government funding, these trailblazing projects will help Britain to build back better by creating all-important green jobs, ensuring the sector can make further strides towards an electrified automotive future and helping to address one of the biggest challenges of our time: making transport greener."

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said the £49m investment would "boost our transition to zero-emission vehicles, helping us meet our greenhouse gas reduction goals and driving growth by increasing skilled jobs in the UK automotive sector".

"This funding comes hot on the heels of the £2.5bn support we have announced to encourage the take-up of electric vehicles and enhance chargepoint infrastructure across the wider roads network," she added.

The news comes ahead of the imminent announcement of the government's promised 10 point green recovery plan, which is expected to set out how Ministers intend to mobilise billions of pounds of new green infrastructure investment and put the UK on track to meet its long term net zero emissions goals.

The government has faced growing calls for it to deliver its long-promised green recovery stimulus package, after both Germany and France unveiled multi-billion Euro plans this summer.

Just yesterday a coalition of leading green business groups urged the government to update the UK's 2030 carbon target before the end of the year, arguing the nation has a responsibility as COP26 host to set an example to the many scores of countries worldwide with weak climate goals.

"As we stand a year away from the start of the COP26 Climate Summit, and five years on from the Paris Agreement, we believe there is an opportunity for the UK to demonstrate the right level of ambition to guide a green recovery and secure international momentum," the group wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.