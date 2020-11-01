Prince William kicks off search for first Earthshot Prize winner

High profile prize now open for nominations, having recruited over 100 partner organisations

More than 100 nominating partners across seven continents will today begin the search for the first winners of The Earthshot Prize, following last month's launch of the prestigious new environmental prize by Prince William and The Royal Foundation.

Partners are now invited to submit nominations for those individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations whose solutions can deliver the most progress towards achieving the five Earthshot goals to 'protect and restore nature', 'clean our air', 'revive our oceans', 'build a waste-free world', and 'fix our climate'.

The prize is set to run from 2021 to 2030 with prizes worth £1m on offer for five winners each year covering each of the categories.

The nominating partners that will put forward prospective finalists include a raft of leading universities and NGOs, such as OceanWatch Australia, the African Leadership Group, the Cambridge Conservation Initiative, the Zoological Society of London, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and the University of Hong Kong.

The nomination and judging process has been designed in partnership with the Centre for Public Impact and a range of international experts. Nominations are set to be screened from February as part of an independent assessment process run by Deloitte, ahead of shortlisted solutions being subject to a final evaluation including in-person or virtual site visits and meetings in early summer.

A panel of experts will then support the judging process, making recommendations to the Earthshot Prize Council who will select the final winners ahead of the annual award ceremony, the first of which will take place in London in 2021.

"The search is on for the visionaries who will show us how to repair our planet," said Jason Knauf, CEO of The Royal Foundation. "The Earthshot Prize nominators are an unprecedented coalition of NGOs, academics, and leaders who will be looking for inspiring innovators at all levels of society - from local communities through to the biggest players in the global economy. The Earthshot Prize is for everyone and our nominators are uniquely placed to help us make this a truly inclusive, diverse, and ambitious mission. Prince William and The Royal Foundation are incredibly grateful for the huge response to the Earthshot launch. We cannot wait to find our first winners."

Mark Watts, executive director of C40 Cities, one of the nominating partners, welcomed the launch of the new initiative. "The climate emergency is the biggest threat to our shared life on this planet," he said. "The scale and ambition of The Earthshot Prize rises to this challenge with urgency, positivity and hope - all vital in this make-or-break decade of climate action. We know from years of experience that cities are hubs of exciting innovation at the forefront of climate action. As a proud Global Alliance Partner of The Earthshot Prize, C40 Cities will put forward nominations for the most ground-breaking, equitable and impactful solutions benefiting city residents worldwide, for the preservation of our planet and our livelihoods."