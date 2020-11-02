Protium and ITPE team up to drive green hydrogen fuelled manufacturing

Partners expect to offer a 'packaged hydrogen offering' to UK manufacturing and industrial businesses looking to transition away from fossil fuel

Green hydrogen specialist Protium and clean energy consulting firm ITPEnergised (ITPE) have inked a deal that will see the firms collaborate on developing green hydrogen projects for a number of carbon-intensive sectors.

Announcing the news last week, the companies said the tie-up would help accelerate the decarbonisation of the British economy by providing Protium's specialist green hydrogen development services to IPTE's broad client base, which spans multiple industrial and manufacturing sectors, including food and drink, chemicals, oil and gas, and utilities.

The partners said ITPE's clean energy consultancy experience would combine with Protium's sector expertise to offer an "unparalleled service" to UK and Irish businesses looking to transition to the zero emission fuel.

Jonny Clark, managing director of IPTE, said the partnership would help "further explore the promise" of the zero emission fuel, which is created through a process called electrolysis that uses renewable power to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. "We are excited at the prospects of what hydrogen solutions can bring to the clean energy sector and the potential to pave the way to a decarbonised economy," he said.

The announcement comes less than a week after Protium announced a collaboration with CambridgeHOK geared at ramping up green hydrogen use in UK's horticulture sector.

"Protium is delighted to be combining forces with ITPE and look forward to being able to provide a packaged solution for companies seeking to reduce their carbon emissions through hydrogen," said Chris Jackson, chief executive of Protium. "ITPE has been at the forefront of clean-energy consulting for almost a decade and we look forward to working alongside such a credible, market-leading business."