Air pollution linked to 14 per cent of UK Covid-19 deaths, study finds

Landmark study estimates 15 per cent of worldwide deaths from Covid-19 may be attributable to long-term exposure to air pollution, demonstrating impact of fossil fuels on pandemic

The health threat posed by air pollution and its links to a raft of respiratory, cardio vascular and even mental health issues have long been understood, and landmark research today lays bare the extent to which the world's dirty air may be exacerbating the devastating coronavirus death toll.

Published today in Cardiovascular Research, the study estimates around 15 per cent of worldwide deaths from Covid-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. The proportion was highest in east Asia, at 27 per cent, while in Europe almost a fifth - 19 per cent - of Covid-19 deaths were inflicted by air pollution, and in North America the proportion stood at 17 per cent.

In the UK, the study estimates 14 per cent of the more than 44,000 Covid-19 deaths recorded to date may have been linked to air pollution, which would mean dirty air is attributable to the deaths of 6,100 people infected with the virus, according to the study.

The figures demonstrate "the fraction of Covid-19 deaths that could be avoided if the population were exposed to lower counterfactual air pollution levels without fossil fuel-realted and other anthropogenic emissions," according to the study.

Study authors combined epidemiological data from previous US and Chinese studies of air pollution's links to Covid-19 as well as the SARS outbreak in 2003, along with data on particulate matter levels and atmospheric conditions.

Estimates for individual countries show that air pollution contributed to 29 per cent of coronavirus deaths in the Czech Republic, 27 per cent in China, and 26 per cent in Germany, which were among the highest rates estimated. In the UK, the proportion was found to be 14 per cent, with just three per cent of Covid-19 deaths linked to dirty air in Australia and one per cent in New Zealand.

"Since the numbers of deaths from Covid-19 are increasing all the time, it's not possible to give exact or final numbers of Covid-19 deaths per country that can be attributed to air pollution," explained Professor Jos Lelieveld from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, who co-authored the report. "However, as an example, in the UK there have been over 44,000 coronavirus deaths and we estimate that the fraction attributable to air pollution is 14 per cent, meaning that more than 6,100 deaths could be attributed to air pollution."

The study, which is the first of its kind to distinguish between fossil fuel-related and other human-made sources of air pollution, argues that the Covid-19 pandemic further demonstrates that "the quest for effective policies to reduce anthropogenic emissions, which cause both air pollution and climate change, needs to be accelerated".

"There are no vaccines against poor air quality and climate change," it concludes. "The remedy is to mitigate emissions. The transition to a green economy with clean, renewable energy sources will further both environmental and public health locally through improved air quality and globally by limiting climate change."