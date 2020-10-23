Net Zero Festival: What role could hydrogen play in the future economy?

VIDEO: In our final Glimpses report looking at potential net zero gamechangers, BusinessGreen looks at the potential for hydrogen use in energy, transport and home heating

Some of the most exciting solutions for a net zero future are right below our noses: hydrogen is the most simple and abundant element, accounting for more than 90 per cent of the observable universe.

While the idea of using hydrogen as a fuel has been kicked around for decades, it is now increasingly being seen as key zero carbon solution for myriad applications, from cars and lorries, ships and planes, all the way through to home heating, energy storage, and heavy industrial manufacturing. Perhaps hydrogen's time has finally come?

In our final 'Glimpses' report produced for the world's first Net Zero Festival, BusinessGreen considers whether hydrogen has the potential to be a net zero gamechanger, and the challenges, opportunities and many applications for the zero emission fuel.

The full video - which includes insights from BloombergNEF's head of industry and building decarbonisation Kobad Bhavnagri, Vattenfall's UK country director Danielle Lane, and ITM Power CEO Graham Cooley - is available to watch in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.