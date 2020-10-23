Net Zero: RenewableUK launches Member Values Charter

Trade body's members underscore commitment to climate action and job creation

RenewableUK has this week published a new Member Values Charter setting out a joint vision for the trade body's 400 members as they work to accelerate the transition to a clean energy system.

The Charter, which was drawn up after a consultation open to all of our members across the renewable energy sector, states: "we know that this decade will be the most important in the fight against climate change. We are optimistic, but we need to go further, faster".

As such, the document underscores member companies' commitment to supporting the net zero transition and creating a major wave of green jobs across the country. It also stresses that they believe the UK can deliver on its net zero emissions by 2050 target ahead of schedule.

The Charter also reaffirms commitments to creating job opportunities and developing new and emerging talent. Specifically, it contains a pledge to treat everyone working in the renewable energy sector openly, fairly and with respect, promoting increased diversity, inclusion and equality within the workforce and across the wider supply chain.

BusinessGreen understands the Charter will become a standard part of membership of RenewableUK, so all new members will be signing up to it when they join the organisation, while those renewing their membership in the months ahead will similarly commit to supporting the statement.

"We need to step up the pace of action on climate change," said RenewableUK Shadow Board member, Gail Clark, Managing Director at OceanIQ. "That's one of the main reasons why thousands of us are working in renewables - we're taking practical action against the biggest long-term threat to our way of life. To go faster, we'll need thousands more workers in highly skilled jobs to build the clean energy system of the future and support a green economic recovery.

"This charter makes clear RenewableUK's commitment to making this industry the best career option for future generations who are looking to make a real difference, by both tackling climate change and supporting local economies and communities."

Her comments were echoed by RenewableUK's deputy chief executive Melanie Onn, who said the industry stood ready to deliver on the government's clean energy ambitions.

"In his landmark speech this month, the Prime Minister made it clear that renewables are at the heart of this country's energy strategy and that wind power will become the backbone of our energy system by the end of this decade," she said. "The renewable energy industry already has a strong record of delivery and we will play a central role in helping the government to achieve its legally-binding net zero emissions target by 2050.

"The pace of change in this sector is extraordinary and this Charter clearly sets out how the industry is going to approach the next stage of transforming our energy system. We're setting out our commitment to ensuring that everyone who works in this sector is treated fairly and supported to fulfil their potential, and that the industry is collaborating to accelerate the transition to net zero."

The charter comes amidst growing concerns that the sector will need to recruit hundreds of thousands of skilled workers over the next decade to deliver a massive wave of new generation and grid upgrade projects. Earlier this year, National Grid calculated that the energy sector alone will need to recruit 400,000 new people over the next decade to put the UK on track for net zero emissions - a surge in new jobs that some observers fear could lead to skills shortages unless new policies and training schemes are introduced.