Study: Fertiliser use threatens global climate goals as nitrous oxide emissions soar

Scientists urge reform of global food production system after study shows N2O levels - emitted largely by farming fertiliser - have soared over past two decades

The growing use of nitrogen fertilisers for farming is putting the world's climate goals at risk, a breakthrough study published this afternoon in leading scientific journal Nature has warned.

Emissions of nitrous oxide (N2O) - a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide - have risen by 20 per cent from pre-industrial levels, with agriculture responsible for the lion's share of the increase, researchers from Auburn University in Alabama found.

They warn that if the trend is left to continue and food production systems are not reformed to cut harmful fertiliser use, the world will fail to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, established in 2015 to stave off the worst and most devastating impacts of global warming.

Professor Hanqin Tian, co-leader of the study and director of the International Centre for Climate and Global Change Research at Auburn University, said that the research underscored how global food production systems were undermining efforts to combat climate change.

"The dominant driver of the increase in atmospheric nitrous oxide comes from agriculture, and the growing demand for food and feed for animals will further increase global nitrous oxide emissions," Tian said. "There is a conflict between the way we are feeding people and stabilising the climate."

The landmark study, the fruits of five years' work from the international group of researchers, has been touted as the most comprehensive assessment to date of the world's N20 emissions to date, and suggests concentrations of nitrous oxide are now beginning to exceed even predicted levels across most IPCC greenhouse gas emission scenarios.

Current greenhouse gas emission trends put the planet on a path to average temperature increases above 3C by the end of the century, which would blow a hole in the Paris Agreement's goal to limit temperatures to 1.5C or 'well below' 2C, with devastating implications for extreme weather events and mass migration of people fleeing drought, hunger, disease and conflict.

The study reveals that the regions contributing the most to global N2O emissions are East Asia, South Asia, Africa and South America, with emissions from synthetic fertilisers dominating releases in China, India and the US and emissions from the application of livestock manure dominating in Africa and South Africa.

However, the highest growth rates in emissions were found in emerging economies, particularly Brazil, China and India, where crop production and livestock numbers have increased.

But despite their bleak warnings, the researchers stressed the potential for reducing global NO2 emissions, highlighting success in Europe over the last two decades following the introduction of policies specifically geared at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fertiliser misuse.

"Europe is the only region in the world that has successfully reduced nitrous oxide emissions over the past two decades," Wilfrid Winiwarter from the International Institute of Applied Systems said. "Industrial and agricultural policies to reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution and to optimise fertilizer use efficiencies have proven to be effective. Still, further efforts will be required, in Europe as well as globally."

The analysis sets out the case for a major reform of global use of fertilisers and the food production system, added study co-leader Pep Canadell, chief scientist in the Climate Science Center at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and executive director of the Global Carbon Project.

"This new analysis calls for a full-scale rethink in the ways we use and abuse nitrogen fertilisers globally and urges us to adopt more sustainable practices in the way we produce food, including the reduction of food waste," he said. "These findings underscore the urgency and opportunities to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions worldwide to avoid the worst of climate impacts."