MediaCityUK touts 'net zero neighbourhood' status

Developer Peel L&P says third-party verified analysis shows half the site's buildings are now net zero approved

Manchester's MediaCityUK now has the highest cluster of net zero carbon buildings in the UK, after a further six of its properties were been third-party verified in line with the UK Green Building Council's (GBC) definition.

The sites - which include the White, Blue and Orange Towers, and the Tomorrow building, as well as dock10 studios and The Garage - total over 1.4million sq ft and have all demonstrated net zero carbon status based on their operational carbon emissions, the action taken to reduce those emissions, and work to increase renewable energy use.

Jo Holden, sustainability director for MediaCityUK's developer Peel L&P, said: "The addition of more independently-verified net zero carbon buildings is a positive step in the right direction and shows that we're not just all about pledges, we can demonstrate tangible results for how we're improving the sustainability of our assets and supporting the transition to low-carbon communities."

During the past 12 months, MediaCityUK has implemented 26 energy saving projects, reducing electricity consumption by 800 MWh or the equivalent of 232 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The latest verification now means half the buildings at MediaCityUK are net zero carbon approved.

To secure net zero status, remaining emissions from the sites are to be offset through a Verified Carbon Standard project twinned with tree-planting in the North West, which aims to support the Woodland Trust's Northern Forest initiative.

The news was welcomed by Salford City Council's planning and sustainable neighbourhoods lead, Councillor Derek Antrobus. "We are delighted that Peel L&P are rising to the challenge of the City Mayor's ambition for net zero carbon," he said. "We hope that other developers will follow their lead and make similar declarations."