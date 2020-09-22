China sets sights on carbon neutrality by 2060

President Xi Jinping's announcement came during his speech to the UN General Assembly today
In landmark pledge for climate action President Xi announces China will aim to peak CO2 before 2030 and deliver climate neutrality before 2060

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has for the first time signalled its intention to build a net zero emissions economy, with President Xi Jinping today pledging to ensure the country's...

