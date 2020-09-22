China sets sights on carbon neutrality by 2060
In landmark pledge for climate action President Xi announces China will aim to peak CO2 before 2030 and deliver climate neutrality before 2060
China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has for the first time signalled its intention to build a net zero emissions economy, with President Xi Jinping today pledging to ensure the country's...
More news
At what price? Zero Carbon Commission backs economy-wide £75 a tonne carbon tax
Carbon tax could generate £27bn by 2030 that could be invested into Covid-19 recovery efforts, emerging green technologies, and cushioning against any rise in household bills, campaign group argues
'The UK will lead by example': Boris Johnson urges nations to ramp up Paris climate pledges
Prime Minister to announce plans for joint UK-UN 'launchpad' event in December aimed at encouraging nations to enhance Paris Agreement commitments ahead of next year's COP26 Summit in Glasgow
Climate campaigners launch internet tool to 'block out' fossil fuel firms
'Block Fossils Out' aims to block users from accessing websites and social media accounts belonging to firms which produce or fund coal, gas and oil
Nestlé partners with Biffa to secure UK supply of recycled plastic bottles
Partnership will see Biffa supply Nestlé Waters UK with recycled PET to produce bottles for its water brands such as Buxton