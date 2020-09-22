Volkswagen teams up with Octopus Energy for EV tariff deal

The partnership will see drivers of VW electric cars encouraged to switch their home energy supplier to Octopus Energy's 'time of use' EV tariff

Volkswagen has teamed up with energy supplier Octopus Energy in a new "strategic partnership" announced yesterday aimed at boosting the uptake of electric vehicles.

The deal encourages VW customers to reduce carbon emissions, and electric vehicle running costs, by switching their home electricity and gas supply to Octopus Energy, a provider of green energy.

VW is offering UK customers who move to Octopus Energy's renewable energy tariffs and purchase an EV credit of up to £90 to their energy account. For VW's newest electric car model - the ID.3 - the offer equates to 8,000 miles of road travel.

The partnership supports Octopus Energy's Octopus Go 'time of use' tariff, which is designed specifically for EV owners by offering four hours of green electricity to charge up cars at 5p/kWh every night when demand is lowest on the grid.

Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus Energy, said EVs were "the only way to decarbonise our roads and protect our planet". "Tackling climate change means focusing on the biggest polluters, so switching transportation from dirty fossil fuels to clean green power has to be top of the agenda," he added.



The promotion is available for VW cars immediately, with customers of the firm's Audi, SEAT, Škoda and Cupra brands able to access the deal in the coming months. The promotion will also be available for existing Octopus Energy customers who purchase an electric vehicle from one of VW's brands.

Transport's continuing reliance on fossil fuels means it remains the largest single source of emissions in the UK, accounting for 34 per cent of all CO2 last year, government statistics show.