Britain's electricity demand returns to 2019 levels as lockdown lifts

Demand for power plummeted as Covid-19 measures kicked in, but levels now look to have returned to that seen last year, according to Cornwall Insight

Electricity demand in Britain looks to have returned to relatively 'normal' levels, having plummeted during lockdown as businesses shut up shop, major industries wound down and millions of workers were furloughed or working from home, fresh analysis indicates.

After the government implemented measures aimed at combating the Covid-19 outbreak in March, demand for electricity in Britain initially fell 15 per cent below 2019 levels. However, levels saw an uptick in July and by the beginning of August were once again on a par with demand levels in 2019, according to energy consultancy Cornwall Insight, in a sign UK economic activity is on the rise once again as lockdown measures have lifted,

Analysis released yesterday by Cornwall Insight forecasts that energy demand for the rest of the year is likely to remain similar to 2019-20, but acknowledged that this remains highly uncertain, with the potential for new lockdown measures or rapid changes in economic output.

"The rise in demand can be directly linked to the relaxing of lockdown measures and businesses starting to reopen," said James Brabben, wholesale manager at Cornwall Insight. "The warm weather spell in early August can explain some of the recent rise as this will have likely caused a higher demand for air conditioning and cooling. However, there is a clear overall trend of demand recovery from the previous lows experienced in the GB market."

Previous analysis from LSE and Drax found that the sudden decline in demand reduced the need for fossil fuels and enabled renewable energy sources to meet the lion's share of the UK's power demand, providing 70 per cent at its peak.

However, it also found that reliance on intermittent renewable power sources put substantial stress on the grid, with the cost of balancing the grid rising from five per cent of wholesale power prices to around 20 per cent, providing a glimpse of what the UK's future electricity system could look like as it transitions towards net zero emissions. Last month energy regulator Ofgem announced a review of grid management during the lockdown period, after balancing costs soared to £718m.

James Brabben added that, unless further lockdown measures are imposed, the lows in energy demand observed earlier in the year are now likely to be over - even if many people continue to work from home.

"This is due to the return of pupils to school and of some parents to work environments," he explained. "Even if many employees choose to work from home, our modelling suggests that demand may be boosted further by workers not returning to office environments. This is because lighting and heating used in households are typically far less efficient than in businesses."