Could hydrogen offer a sustainable future for gas turbines?

Could hydrogen offer a sustainable future for gas turbines?
  • Jenny Larfeldt, Siemens Turbomachinery
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Switching gas power turbines to run on 100 per cent green hydrogen fuel instead offers significant opportunities, but also challenge, explains Siemens' Jenny Larfeldt

There is no longer any dispute that urgent action is required to combat climate change. Mounting public concern is increasing the pressure on politicians and industry to act, and quickly, to decarbonise....

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news