Could hydrogen offer a sustainable future for gas turbines?
Switching gas power turbines to run on 100 per cent green hydrogen fuel instead offers significant opportunities, but also challenge, explains Siemens' Jenny Larfeldt
There is no longer any dispute that urgent action is required to combat climate change. Mounting public concern is increasing the pressure on politicians and industry to act, and quickly, to decarbonise....
More news
Could hydrogen offer a sustainable future for gas turbines?
Switching gas power turbines to run on 100 per cent green hydrogen fuel instead offers significant opportunities, but also challenge, explains Siemens' Jenny Larfeldt
New campaign looks to build on booming organic market
Soil Association reveals that lockdown sparked a sales surge for organic certified products
How the oil industry's bet on plastics risk $400bn in stranded assets
Oil and gas industry's bets on petrochemicals growth look increasingly dicey as world turns away from plastics, Carbon Tracker warns