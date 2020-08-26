Brazil's largest aluminium producer sets 2050 science-based net zero target

The aluminium sector is industry's fourth biggest CO2 emitter, following figures from the International Energy Agency

The largest aluminium producer in Brazil, Companhia Braisleria de Aluminio (CBA), has committed to setting a science-based target (SBT) to reach net zero emissions by 2050, making it the first Brazilian firm to offer sustainable certified aluminium.

The manufacturing giant boasts total annual production of around 480,000 tonnes and undertakes the entire aluminium production process, from mining bauxite through to producing aluminium sheets and coils. Its new net zero emissions pledge aligns the firm with the Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign

Aluminium is one of the world's biggest sources of industrial emissions with the International Energy Agency ranking the sector as the fourth-largest industrial CO2 emitter, responsible for around three per cent of total direct CO2 emissions. However, CBA now joins a growing number of other aluminimum producers committed to science-based emissions targets and ambitious decarbonisation plans, including Ball Corporation in the US and Hulamin in South Africa.

Buildings and construction more broadly account for more than 35 per cent of global energy use and nearly 40 per cent of energy-related CO2 emissions, according to UN figures, and as such the race is on to decarbonise the materials that supply the sector.

For example, European steel companies Klöckner & Co, Outokumpu Oyj, and Manni Group are among a growing band of steel firms to set ambitious new emissions targets - a group which was recently joined by Chilean steel mining giant Aceros AZA and Indian firm Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel.

Similarly, in the cement industry two of the world's biggest producers, LafargeHolcim and HeidelbergCement, have approved SBTs, while India's largest producer Ultratech Cement has committed to setting a science based target.

