BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 goes virtual

Shortlist announced for the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards

BusinessGreen can today confirm that the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards will take place virtually this October, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate the pioneering businesses that are driving the UK's net zero transition.

The virtual ceremony will now be broadcast on October 14th and 15th from 4pm, bringing together the inspiring finalists who were announced today with the confirmation of this year's shortlist.

This year's awards were originally scheduled to take place this summer in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to the awards being postponed until the autumn and now with strict social distancing guidelines still in place BusinessGreen has taken the decision to stage the awards as a broadcast event.

The live virtual ceremony will feature documentary shorts on a remarkable year for the UK's green economy, profiles of some of the industries and companies represented on the evening, interactive competitions, and speeches and interviews from some of the winners on the evening.

"The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are always one of the most rewarding evenings in the green economy calendar, providing over 600 people from across the sector with a chance to network and celebrate their achievements, so we are disappointed to confirm this year's event won't bring people together physically," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "But given the continuing restrictions on large gatherings it would be irresponsible to proceed as normal this year. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our readers and stakeholders, and as such it is entirely right to deliver the awards differently this year.

"However, by staging the ceremony as a virtual event we will still be able to fulfil the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards' primary purpose: to showcase the best of the green economy and publicly celebrate its many achievements."

To maximise the reach of the awards BusinessGreen is offering finalists a range of marketing packages to help them highlight their achievements and reach new audiences with their green messaging.

Full details of the packages are available on the event website, where you can also check out the full shortlist and register to attend the virtual awards ceremony.

The awards forms part of an expanding calendar of digital events from BusinessGreen this autumn, including the world's first Net Zero Festival which will take place over three days from September 30th and featuring over 100 top executives, politicians, academics, and campaigners.