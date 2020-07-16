BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 - Meet the Finalists

Check out the full shortlist for the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards

This year's shortlist for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is stronger than ever with a host of top blue chips, innovative start-ups, and inspiring sustainability leaders all in the mix for recognition at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards.

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 Ceremony will take place on the afternoons of October 14th and 15th as a digital event, featuring documentaries on a remarkable year for the green economy, interviews with some of our finalists, live speeches, and, of course, the unveiling of our richly deserving highly commended entries and ultimate winners.

You can reserve your place at the Awards and secure access to accompanying marketing and promotional packages at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 website.

Consultancy of the Year

Anthesis Group

Ecuity

Longevity Partners

Simply Sustainable

Syzygy Consulting

Verco

ESG Investor of the Year

AIPUT

Candriam

Cubico Sustainable Investments

Cyan Finance

Earth Capital

EQ Investors

Foresight Group

The Path

Thrive Renewables

Zouk Capital

Communications Agency of the Year

Barley Communications

Fourleaf

Galibier PR

Greenhouse

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Madano

Maitland/AMO Sustain

PLMR

Seahorse Environmental Communications

Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year

Capgemini - ConnectWell Campaign

Green Park Reading - Well-being and sustainability programmes

WWF - Our Planet: Our Business

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Breaking the Plastic Habit - Canary Wharf Group

Investing for a Smarter Future campaign - Foresight Group

Landing the Moon campaign - Orbital Marine Power

Leeds by Example - Hubbub, Ecosurety, Leeds City Council, and Zero Waste Leeds

Refill x Chilly's - Chilly's Bottles

Starbucks 5p cup charge - Hubbub and Starbucks

Summer Fashion for Every Occasion - Barnardo's and Barley Communications

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year

Doncaster Council - Street Lighting Project

GFG Alliance - Lochaber 'Water Battery' project

Hull City Council - Warm Homes initiative

Imperial NHS Trust - Journey Towards Net Zero

Green Infrastructure Project of the Year

Kaluza's SMILE H2020 Project - Orkney

Newhurst ERF Limited

Skaftåsen Wind Farm

Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management

UK Power Networks: Powerful-CB

VIGIL - Vehicle-to-Grid Intelligent Control

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Borough Market - Circular Economy programme

Delphis Eco - Recycled Plastic Rating

Just-Clear - Commoditising the Waste Stream

Li-Cycle Corp. - Lithium-ion battery resource recovery

Little Freddie - Food pouch recycling scheme

Natusan - Sustainable cat litter

Natwest Group and GoGreen - DIY SOS events

Neighbourly - Donation Platform

Tarkett - Closing the Loop initiative

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Active Network Management - UK Power Networks

Craiggore Wind Farm - RES

East Anglia ONE

100% Renewable Electricity as Standard - E.ON

Mezquite wind farm - Cubico Sustainable Investments

Northfleet School for Girls Solar Project - Salix Finance

Orbital O2 2MW - Orbital Marine Power

Skaftåsen Wind Farm - Foresight Group

Green Building Project of the Year

Natwest - 250 Bishopsgate

The Wave - Surfing Lake development

Hull City Council - Warm Homes initiative

Transport Project of the Year

DPD goes electric - DPD

Electric Bus and Second Life Battery Application Project - Zenobe Energy

Electric Vehicle Deliveries - Milk & More

Green Travel Plan and Fleet - University of Birmingham

HydroFLEX Fuel Cell Train Project - Porterbrook

TransPower Vehicle-to-Grid Projects - UK Power Networks

Zero Emission Aviation - ZeroAvia

Young Sustainability Executive of the Year

Agnes Czako - Airex

Dr Arthur Krebbers - NatWest Markets

Brittany Harris - Qualis Flow

Bex Band - Love Her Wild

Carol Choi - UK Power Networks

Isabella Gornall - Seahorse Environmental Communications

Millie Pardoe - Pivot Power

Salem Qunsol - Dar

Sherwyn Vaz and Taelor Daniells - NatWest

Dr Sima Davarzani - UK Power Networks

Sustainability Executive of the Year

Dan Wells - Foresight Group

Kate Weinberg - OVO Energy

Laura Barlow - NatWest Group

Dr Lois Salem - Longevity

Mittal Kothari - envoPAP

Oliver Forster - ClimateCare

Sustainability Team of the Year

Bidfood - Sustainability Coordinators

Canary Wharf Group - Sustainability Team

Longevity Partners

NatWest - Climate Purpose Team

Pure Planet

Sonnedix Power Holdings

Thai Union - Global Sustainability Team

Willmott Dixon Group Sustainability

Entrepreneur of the Year

Abena Poku-Awuah - Legacy Events

Brittany Harris - Qualisflow

Eduardo Gomez - Emitwise

Juan Pablo Cerda - Zeigo

Paul McAndrew - Aerofoil Energy Ltd

Rob Webbon - Presca Teamwear

Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing

Willemijn Wortelboer - RAW Paints

Innovation of the Year

arbn well - arbnco

aroTHERM plus with uniTOWER - Vaillant

Cambond Biomaterials Technology - Cambond Ltd

Intelligent Communities Lifecycle (ICL) - IES

Ecosene Rocket Fuel - Skyrora

Energy Superhub Oxford

Kaluza Flexibility Platform - Kaluza

OnGen Expert - OnGen

O2 2MW - Orbital Marine Power

Quokka EV fast charger - Agile Charging Ltd

The Shellworks

USER Project

Small Business of the Year

The Advanced Propulsion Centre

Borough Market

CIM - smarter building performance

Compare Ethics

Delphis Eco

Green Angel Syndicate

Hubbub Enterprise

Legacy Events

Orbital Marine Power Ltd

Presca Teamwear

Pure Planet

Y.O.U Underwear

Leader of the Year

Ajay Kochhar - Li-Cycle Corp

Dr. James Robey - Capgemini

James Thornton - ClientEarth

Dr Lois Salem - Longevity

Martin Gettings - Canary Wharf Group

Stephen Fitzpatrick - OVO

Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing Ltd

Net Zero Now Award for Decarbonisation Strategy of the Year

GFG Alliance's Carbon Neutral 2030 (CN30) Initiative

The Natwest Group

Net Zero Carbon 10 - P1 Investment Management

OVO Energy - Plan Zero

Warrens Group

Zouk Capital's Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund

Politician of the Year

To be announced at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards virtual ceremony

Company of the Year

Capgemini

ClimateCare

DPD

First Mile

Milk & More

Natwest Group

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

Company of the Decade

Foresight Group

GENeco

Green Investment Group

OVO Energy

RES

ScottishPower

Thrive Renewables

UK Power Networks

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards virtual ceremony