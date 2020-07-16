BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 - Meet the Finalists
Check out the full shortlist for the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards
This year's shortlist for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is stronger than ever with a host of top blue chips, innovative start-ups, and inspiring sustainability leaders all in the mix for recognition at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards.
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 Ceremony will take place on the afternoons of October 14th and 15th as a digital event, featuring documentaries on a remarkable year for the green economy, interviews with some of our finalists, live speeches, and, of course, the unveiling of our richly deserving highly commended entries and ultimate winners.
You can reserve your place at the Awards and secure access to accompanying marketing and promotional packages at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 website.
Consultancy of the Year
Anthesis Group
Ecuity
Longevity Partners
Simply Sustainable
Syzygy Consulting
Verco
ESG Investor of the Year
AIPUT
Candriam
Cubico Sustainable Investments
Cyan Finance
Earth Capital
EQ Investors
Foresight Group
The Path
Thrive Renewables
Zouk Capital
Communications Agency of the Year
Barley Communications
Fourleaf
Galibier PR
Greenhouse
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Madano
Maitland/AMO Sustain
PLMR
Seahorse Environmental Communications
Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year
Capgemini - ConnectWell Campaign
Green Park Reading - Well-being and sustainability programmes
WWF - Our Planet: Our Business
Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year
Breaking the Plastic Habit - Canary Wharf Group
Investing for a Smarter Future campaign - Foresight Group
Landing the Moon campaign - Orbital Marine Power
Leeds by Example - Hubbub, Ecosurety, Leeds City Council, and Zero Waste Leeds
Refill x Chilly's - Chilly's Bottles
Starbucks 5p cup charge - Hubbub and Starbucks
Summer Fashion for Every Occasion - Barnardo's and Barley Communications
Energy Efficiency Project of the Year
Doncaster Council - Street Lighting Project
GFG Alliance - Lochaber 'Water Battery' project
Hull City Council - Warm Homes initiative
Imperial NHS Trust - Journey Towards Net Zero
Green Infrastructure Project of the Year
Kaluza's SMILE H2020 Project - Orkney
Newhurst ERF Limited
Skaftåsen Wind Farm
Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management
UK Power Networks: Powerful-CB
VIGIL - Vehicle-to-Grid Intelligent Control
Circular Economy Project of the Year
Borough Market - Circular Economy programme
Delphis Eco - Recycled Plastic Rating
Just-Clear - Commoditising the Waste Stream
Li-Cycle Corp. - Lithium-ion battery resource recovery
Little Freddie - Food pouch recycling scheme
Natusan - Sustainable cat litter
Natwest Group and GoGreen - DIY SOS events
Neighbourly - Donation Platform
Tarkett - Closing the Loop initiative
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Active Network Management - UK Power Networks
Craiggore Wind Farm - RES
East Anglia ONE
100% Renewable Electricity as Standard - E.ON
Mezquite wind farm - Cubico Sustainable Investments
Northfleet School for Girls Solar Project - Salix Finance
Orbital O2 2MW - Orbital Marine Power
Skaftåsen Wind Farm - Foresight Group
Green Building Project of the Year
Natwest - 250 Bishopsgate
The Wave - Surfing Lake development
Hull City Council - Warm Homes initiative
Transport Project of the Year
DPD goes electric - DPD
Electric Bus and Second Life Battery Application Project - Zenobe Energy
Electric Vehicle Deliveries - Milk & More
Green Travel Plan and Fleet - University of Birmingham
HydroFLEX Fuel Cell Train Project - Porterbrook
TransPower Vehicle-to-Grid Projects - UK Power Networks
Zero Emission Aviation - ZeroAvia
Young Sustainability Executive of the Year
Agnes Czako - Airex
Dr Arthur Krebbers - NatWest Markets
Brittany Harris - Qualis Flow
Bex Band - Love Her Wild
Carol Choi - UK Power Networks
Isabella Gornall - Seahorse Environmental Communications
Millie Pardoe - Pivot Power
Salem Qunsol - Dar
Sherwyn Vaz and Taelor Daniells - NatWest
Dr Sima Davarzani - UK Power Networks
Sustainability Executive of the Year
Dan Wells - Foresight Group
Kate Weinberg - OVO Energy
Laura Barlow - NatWest Group
Dr Lois Salem - Longevity
Mittal Kothari - envoPAP
Oliver Forster - ClimateCare
Sustainability Team of the Year
Bidfood - Sustainability Coordinators
Canary Wharf Group - Sustainability Team
Longevity Partners
NatWest - Climate Purpose Team
Pure Planet
Sonnedix Power Holdings
Thai Union - Global Sustainability Team
Willmott Dixon Group Sustainability
Entrepreneur of the Year
Abena Poku-Awuah - Legacy Events
Brittany Harris - Qualisflow
Eduardo Gomez - Emitwise
Juan Pablo Cerda - Zeigo
Paul McAndrew - Aerofoil Energy Ltd
Rob Webbon - Presca Teamwear
Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing
Willemijn Wortelboer - RAW Paints
Innovation of the Year
arbn well - arbnco
aroTHERM plus with uniTOWER - Vaillant
Cambond Biomaterials Technology - Cambond Ltd
Intelligent Communities Lifecycle (ICL) - IES
Ecosene Rocket Fuel - Skyrora
Energy Superhub Oxford
Kaluza Flexibility Platform - Kaluza
OnGen Expert - OnGen
O2 2MW - Orbital Marine Power
Quokka EV fast charger - Agile Charging Ltd
The Shellworks
USER Project
Small Business of the Year
The Advanced Propulsion Centre
Borough Market
CIM - smarter building performance
Compare Ethics
Delphis Eco
Green Angel Syndicate
Hubbub Enterprise
Legacy Events
Orbital Marine Power Ltd
Presca Teamwear
Pure Planet
Y.O.U Underwear
Leader of the Year
Ajay Kochhar - Li-Cycle Corp
Dr. James Robey - Capgemini
James Thornton - ClientEarth
Dr Lois Salem - Longevity
Martin Gettings - Canary Wharf Group
Stephen Fitzpatrick - OVO
Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing Ltd
Net Zero Now Award for Decarbonisation Strategy of the Year
GFG Alliance's Carbon Neutral 2030 (CN30) Initiative
The Natwest Group
Net Zero Carbon 10 - P1 Investment Management
OVO Energy - Plan Zero
Warrens Group
Zouk Capital's Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund
Politician of the Year
To be announced at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards virtual ceremony
Company of the Year
Capgemini
ClimateCare
DPD
First Mile
Milk & More
Natwest Group
Octopus Energy
OVO Energy
Company of the Decade
Foresight Group
GENeco
Green Investment Group
OVO Energy
RES
ScottishPower
Thrive Renewables
UK Power Networks
Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards virtual ceremony
