New Trade and Agriculture Commission fuels green group's post-Brexit fears

Government insists new group will help ensure 'environmental standards in food production are not undermined', but big green NGOs appear to have been frozen out of influential body

The government has today announced the formation of a new Trade and Agriculture Commission, tasked with advising the government on how to ensure the farming sector "remains competitive and that animal welfare and environmental standards in food production are not undermined" as new trade deals are sought.

The government said the Commission, which is to be chaired by former chief executive of the Food Standards Agency and Tesco technical director, Tim Smith, will include representatives from "retailers, farming unions, consumer, hospitality and environmental bodies".

However, the 16 named members of the Commission include just one person from a dedicated environmental group - Caroline Drummond of Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF). All of the UK's main environmental groups are notable by their absence from a list of members that includes representatives from the NFU, the Food and Drink Federation, the British Retail Consortium, and free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Many of the organisations included in the Commission have announced net zero emissions targets for their industries and have lobbied the government to legislate to ensure high environmental and animal welfare standards are maintained through any new post-Brexit trade deals.

However, responding to the announcement of the new group of Twitter, Shaun Spiers of the Greener UK coalition of environmental NGOs, said: "The membership of the government's new Trade & Agriculture (not 'standards') Commission has been published - & it's hard to resist the conclusion that @tradegoveuk @trussliz don't give a toss about the environment!"

The government said the group - which will initially operate for six months and will report directly to Trade Secretary Liz Truss - would have a specific remit to advise on ensuring "animal welfare and environmental standards in food production are not undermined".

President of the NFU, Minette Batters, welcomed the formation of the new Commission, arguing it was "a hugely important development in ensuring UK farming's high standards of animal welfare and environmental protection are not undermined in future trade deals".

"It addresses a crucial element of a much broader challenge in ensuring the UK's trade policy delivers a prosperous and sustainable future for UK agriculture," she added. "This means securing trade deals that work for UK farmers and consumers, as well as our farmed animals and our environment, and we will continue to work with Parliamentarians so that they have proper oversight of our trade policy."

The group will also be tasked with advising on "advancing and protecting British consumer interests and those of developing countries; how the UK engages the WTO to build a coalition that helps advance higher animal welfare standards across the world; [and] developing trade policy that identifies and opens up new export opportunities for the UK agricultural industry - in particular for SMEs - and that benefits the UK economy as a whole".

Truss said the government recognised "the importance of engaging with the agriculture industry and seeking expert advice, which is why we have set up the Commission".

"We are putting British farming first and giving our producers the best opportunity to export their world class food abroad and grow their businesses. Our high food and animal welfare standards won't be compromised," she added.

Her comments were echoed by Environment Secretary George Eustice, who said the government had been "consistently clear that we will not compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards in all of our trade negotiations".

"The Agriculture and Trade Commission will ensure that the UK's agricultural industry, our support for farmers and our commitment to high welfare standards are maintained," he added. "This government will work hard to ensure any future trade deals are in their best interests and will prioritise both food production and our world-leading environmental targets."

The government has repeatedly highlighted how chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-fed beef are illegal in the UK, and stressed that any changes would need to be approved by Parliament.

However, despite the government's many assurances environmental and farming groups remain concerned about the potential for a trade deal with the US that would to result in the import of products that are produced to lower environmental and animal welfare standards, which would in turn increase pressure on future governments to dilute UK standards.

The government insists this is not the case, but it moved to defeat a recent amendment to the Agriculture Bill that would have imposed a legal lock that would have effectively blocked trade deals where standards could be diluted. It has also repeatedly opposed calls from Brussels for stronger legal assurances to be included in any UK-EU trade deal so as to ensure the UK cannot dilute environmental standards post-Brexit.

Meanwhile, the scale of public opposition to the potential importing of chlorinated chicken and hormone injected beef was underscored again this week, as Sainsbury's, Tesco, the Co-op, M&S, Waitrose, and Aldi all said they would boycott the products even if they were permitted for import to the UK.