M&G Real Estate plots pathway to net zero by 2050

Global real estate investor says it is "repositioning its business" to meet its new decarbonisation goals, which include reducing 'corporate emissions' to net zero by 2030 and carbon neutrality across its portfolio twenty years later

M&G Real Estate has committed to achieving net zero emissions first across its operations by 2030, and then across its entire portfolio by mid-century.

The real estate investor, which empoys nearly 6,000 people and has £33.5bn of property assets under management, confirmed earlier this week that it is currently exploring how different areas of its business could reach its new climate targets.

Once developed, fund-specific net zero strategies would be folded into all company decision-making and acquisition processes, it said.

It predicted the earlier 2030 goal would be achieved through pionering new approaches to business travel, investing in the energy efficiency of its buildings, and adopting "new, digital technologies".

Tony Brown, head of M&G Real Estate, said the company remained committed to reducing carbon emissions despite the ongoing economic and social crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic and was "embracing the need to reposition our business".

"By proactively integrating net zero thinking into our investment processes, we can smooth the transition to low carbon investing and optimise value for investor," he said. "Each of our funds has a targeted programme of works and metrics to deliver positive outcomes, and we remain dedicated to generating and managing social value opportunities across our portfolio."

The new goal will build on the company's ongoing decarbonisation efforts, which have driven a 26 per cent cut in energy intensity and a 23 per cent cut in emissions across its real estate portfolio, compared to a 2012/2013 baseline, according to a report published by M&G this week alongside the new targets.

The report also noted than 10 of its funds were awarded a green star rating in the annual Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) survey, receiving an average score of four stars.

Nina Reid, director of responsible property investment, said: "There is definitely momentum behind the need for all buildings to achieve net zero carbon being driven from various angles - from regulators and occupiers to investors." Occupiers are setting targets that outpace regulatory requirements, she said, driving demand for high-performing buildings.

"We are making good progress, but we cannot underestimate the challenge of transitioning all buildings to net zero carbon - this will require buildings to be designed, built and refurbished in very different ways," she added. "We also need to consider which factors enable or challenge buildings in their net zero status and embed these considerations into our buying decisions."

Reid said the company would use green building certificates to highlight the strong energy performance of assets to investors preoccupied by environmental issues. At the close of 2019, 31 per cent of its buildings were issued with certificates.

M&G Real Estate's new sustainability goals came in the the same week as property investor, builder, and owner Legal & General called on the UK government to introduce more demanding environmental regulations for the building industry. It calls on Ministers to deliver promised net zero carbon standards for new homes, introduce an ambitious 'national retrofit strategy' to support energy efficiency upgrades for existing homes, and implement embodied carbon targets for new public buildings.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a major new one-year £3bn energy efficiency programme as part of his long-awaited summer 'mini-budget' targeted at boosting the pandemic-stricken economy. The move was industry welcomed by industry and green groups, but they also warned that the goverment must dramatically ramp up its investment and policy interventions in building efficiency over the coming decade if the nation's net zero target, given that buildings are responsible for more than a fifth of the UK's carbon footprint.